September 29, 2026 6:25 PM हिंदी

‘From being doubtful to leading from front, couldn’t be happier’: Neeru’s coach Peter Wilson

‘From being doubtful to leading from front, couldn’t be happier’: Neeru’s coach Peter Wilson

Nagoya, Sep 29 (IANS) Indian trap-shooting coach Peter Wilson praised Neeru Dhanda’s remarkable composure after the shooter overcame a difficult build-up and challenging weather conditions to win the women’s trap individual gold at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday.

Dhanda, who had topped qualification, produced 28 hits in the final to claim a historic gold for India. But according to Wilson, the achievement was even more significant given that the 26-year-old had been struggling with illness less than two weeks before the competition.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster, I’ve got to admit. Considering Neeru was very poorly only 10 days, 12 days ago, and it was looking like she might not even be able to make the Asian Games. She didn’t do any training in the build-up. And so to be here now, having her lead from the very front, it’s been an attritional three days, long three days. And then to shoot 28 out of 30 in the way she did, I couldn’t be happier for her,” Wilson told reporters after Neeru’s win.

Wilson, a British Olympic champion who won double trap gold at the London 2012 Games, said the final demanded exceptional concentration as persistent rain combined with fading light to make conditions increasingly difficult.

“I mean, the conditions were really tricky. You know, it just rained all day. And now we’re very lucky, it stopped raining, but it’s getting dark. So not only was it raining, the light was dim. And that again makes it more tricky. So you struggle to get a good connection with the gun. And then, of course, as you’re looking down the rib, the rain’s bouncing off it. You’re getting wet, the rain’s running down the back of your neck. It’s really very, very difficult,” he added.

The pressure intensified as the final progressed and shooters were eliminated in stages. Dhanda herself faced an additional hurdle when she received a yellow card for taking too long over a shot, a decision Wilson challenged before the jury.

“And all the while, people are getting bibbed out, knocked out. You’re going in blocks of 10, then 5 and 5 and 5. And in that moment, she was needing one more target to win gold. And then she got given a yellow card for taking too much time, which I felt was really unfair because they’d started the timer too early. I objected with the jury, they resettled. Neeru was incredible. She was more composed than anybody. And she settles herself and shoots it.”

For Wilson, the key before the final was not to burden Dhanda with the significance of the occasion, despite her finishing top of qualification.

“Just grind them down and work one target at a time. It’s really very simple. Hard to do, easy to say. Of course, there is other stuff that’s going on in one’s mind, but you have to try and catch that, bring it back to this moment. Be present and just one target at a time.”

With the Asian Games gold secured, the Indian team will turn its attention to the mixed team event before beginning preparations for the World Championships in Doha.

“So now we’ve got a mixed team tomorrow, so we dust ourselves down this evening and go hard for tomorrow. Back home then to India. And I’m hoping these guys are going to have a couple of weeks off, maybe a touch longer, just to decompress. This has been an amazing competition for us, for Neeru especially, in Olympic trap. And of course, I want the best for her and for the rest of the team going into the World Championships. So depending on how the next few weeks go, and I’m hoping that, as I said, she can decompress from this incredible, this enormous feat, then we’ll go hard for Doha, for the World Champs.”

For Dhanda, the Asian Games title is another landmark in a breakthrough year. For Wilson and the Indian shooting setup, it is also evidence of what the shooter can produce when preparation is disrupted but composure remains intact.

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

NITI Aayog workshop focuses on strengthening panchayats for Viksit Bharat

NITI Aayog workshop focuses on strengthening panchayats for Viksit Bharat

Punjab FC sign former Levante midfielder Mickaël Malsa ahead of ISL 2026-27. Photo credit: Punjab FC

Punjab FC sign former Levante midfielder Mickaël Malsa ahead of ISL 2026-27

Asian Games: Prez Murmu hails Narender, Gulveer on bronze medal wins

Asian Games: Prez Murmu hails Narender, Gulveer on bronze medal wins

Asian Games: Pooja wins India's first high jump bronze medal after 24 years

Asian Games: Pooja wins India's first high jump bronze medal after 24 years

'Kaali Kheti' starring Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar to release in cinemas on October 23

'Kaali Kheti' starring Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar to release in cinemas on October 23

India quartet sets national record on way to clinching bronze medal in mixed 4x100m relay at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: India clinch mixed 4x100m relay bronze, set national record

Foundation stone laid for 51 houses in Sri Lanka's Badulla under Indian Housing Project

Foundation stone laid for 51 houses in Sri Lanka's Badulla under Indian Housing Project

Asian Games: Vithya anchors India to 4x400m gold as women’s relay team end track gold wait (Credit: X/AFI)

Asian Games: Vithya anchors India to 4x400m gold as women’s relay team end track gold wait

Punjab FC aim to top group against East Bengal after dominant debut in the IFA Shield at the East Bengal Ground in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo credit: Punjab FC

IFA Shield: Punjab FC aim to top group against East Bengal after dominant debut

Moscow: Russian Deputy FM, Indian Ambassador discuss Ukraine situation

Moscow: Russian Deputy FM, Indian Ambassador discuss Ukraine situation