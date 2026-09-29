'Peaceful dissent is not terrorism': Activists slam Pakistan over PoK crackdown at Geneva meet

Geneva, Sep 29 (IANS) Several Kashmiri political leaders, international human rights defenders, journalists, civil society representatives and activists on Tuesday strongly condemned Pakistan over escalating human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during an international conference held at the Geneva Press Club.

The conference was organised by United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on the sidelines of the ongoing 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

According to the UKPNP, the participants sharply criticised reported extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, communications blackouts and allegations of excessive use of force by Pakistani security forces in PoK.

They also expressed solidarity with the civil society group Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and its peaceful people's rights movement in the region.

During the meeting, the UKPNP called for independent international investigations, accountability for those responsible for unlawful killings, justice for victims' families, the release of arbitrary detainees and the restoration of fundamental freedoms in PoK.

The conference also highlighted the demands for democratic self-rule, ownership of natural resources, freedom of movement, freedom of expression, stability and the rule of law in the occupied territory.

The UKPNP reiterated its opposition to terrorism, extremism, political violence and the use of PoK as a "weapon for geopolitical interests".

On Monday, addressing the UNHRC session, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Representative of the African Development Association (ADA) and Chairman of the UKPNP, expressed grave concern over reports of escalating repression by Pakistani authorities in PoK since June 5 this year.

He cited deaths, injuries, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, restrictions on peaceful assembly, communications blackouts and the increasing militarisation of civilian life in the occupied territory.

He called for an immediate, independent and impartial investigation into reported violations and urged the international community to press Pakistan to ensure accountability and protection for civilians exercising their fundamental democratic rights.

"Peaceful dissent is not terrorism, and demanding rights is not a crime," Shaukat Ali told the Council.

He called on Pakistan to immediately end the use of force against peaceful demonstrators, release all individuals arbitrarily detained, establish the fate and whereabouts of missing persons, and restore unrestricted internet and mobile communications throughout PoK.

--IANS

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