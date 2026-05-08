Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Inspector Avinash’ Season 2 character is driven by ‘survival wrapped in silence’

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) As she’s all set to reprise the role of the steadfast and supportive wife Poonam Mishra in the second season of the action crime thriller web series “Inspector Avinash”, actress Urvashi Rautela said that the most powerful emotion driving her character in the upcoming edition is survival wrapped in silence.

Talking about the emotion that drives her character Poonam, the most in the second season, Urvashi told IANS: “The most powerful emotion driving my character this season is survival wrapped in silence.”

She added: “In crime dramas, people often only see the violence, power, or action, but underneath all of that, there’s usually fear, emotional isolation, and the constant need to protect oneself emotionally. My character carries that internal conflict very deeply.”

What Urvashi finds fascinating is that her character is not "driven by loud emotions".

“She’s driven by restraint. Sometimes strength is not about aggression; it’s about enduring things quietly while still holding yourself together. That emotional complexity is what attracted me to the role,” she said.

Headlined by Randeep Hooda, Inspector Avinash was first released in 2023. The first installment was directed by Neeraj Pathak. The first installment also featured names such as Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot, Rahul Mittra, Zakir Hussain, Ayeesha S. Aiman, Zohaeb Farooqui, Bidita Bag, Pravin Sisodia, Rajneesh Duggal, Ajay Chaudhary.

The show was based on true events and the life of UP super-cop Avinash Mishra. The series revolves around the life of Avinash Mishra, who was brought in to stop the crimes in the state.

After making her debut opposite Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol in 2013 with the film “Singh Saab the Great,” Urvashi was seen in a string of lukewarm films such as Virgin Bhanupriya, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story and Pagalpanti.

However, she tasted success in 2025 with the film “Daaku Maharaaj” starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. Her number Dabidi Dibidi went viral on social media due to the dance steps.

--IANS

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