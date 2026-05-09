Urvashi Rautela: Stopped trying to over-explain myself

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) One of Bollywood’s most misunderstood actresses, Urvashi Rautela, who often raises eyebrows with her bold claims, has talked about the misconceptions people have about her and said that she has stopped trying to over-explain herself.

Asked Urvashi Rautela, whose claims are often tagged as ‘mighty’ over her 'tall' claims, what one misconception about her she had stopped trying to correct?

Urvashi told IANS: “I think people sometimes mistake ambition for superficiality, especially when a woman is very visible in the public space.”

She added: “There’s often an assumption that if someone embraces glamour or enjoys fashion, they can’t also be deeply focused, disciplined, or intellectually driven.”

The 32-year-old actress said that she previously felt the need to prove.

“Earlier, I used to feel the need to prove that I’m much more than the image people see. But now I’ve understood that you cannot build your life around constantly correcting perceptions,” said the actress, who is all set to reprise her character in the second season of “Inspector Avinash.”

“The people who genuinely follow your journey eventually understand your substance through your work, your resilience, and your consistency. So I’ve stopped trying to over-explain myself. I’d rather keep evolving and let time reveal who I truly am,” she concluded.

Talking about Inspector Avinash, the show is headlined by Randeep Hooda. Released in 2023, it featured names such as Amit Sial, Shalin Bhanot, Rahul Mittra, Zakir Hussain, Ayeesha S. Aiman, Zohaeb Farooqui, Bidita Bag, Pravin Sisodia, Rajneesh Duggal, Ajay Chaudhary.

The show was based on true events and the life of UP super-cop Avinash Mishra. The series revolves around the life of Avinash Mishra, who was brought in to stop the crimes in the state.

Urvashi was last seen on the big screen in the film “Daaku Maharaaj”.

--IANS

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