Urmila Matondkar says ‘Sridevi’s presence could make one nervous’, working with her in ‘Judaai’ was a challenge

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar whose performance as Janhvi in the iconic movie ‘Judaai’ went onto become one of her best works, stated that infact it all was a challenge for her.

She revealed that working alongside the legendary Sridevi was a deeply intimidating experience, considering the actress' strong aura and fine acting skills.

The actress who recently appeared on the dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 5’, as a special guest alongside judges Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis, took a trip down memory lane and revealed what truly went on behind the cameras of her iconic 1997 blockbuster drama, ‘Judaai’.

Reflecting on the film, which was already a massive hit in South India, Urmila candidly admitted that performing her scenes alongside the one and only Sridevi and the superstar Anil Kapoor was a surreal, funny, and deeply intimidating experience.

Urmila shared the immense pressure of standing next to her co-stars and revealed a hilarious backstory regarding the hit song *‘Haan Mujhe Pyaar Hua Allah Miya.’*

She shared, "Ye film South mai already bohot badi hit ban chuki thi lekin jab main ye film karne gayi toh itna funny laga aur itna vichitra laga mujhe laga ki main kaise karungi ye scene sach mein. Agar vo scene dekho upar se, vo bhi the one and only Sridevi ke saamne, jin ke saamne khade rehne ke liye paseene chhoot jaye aur unke samne iss tarah ke scene karna, kyuki vo bohot hi dedicated, passionate kala kaar the, mujhe alag se kehne ki zarurat nahi hain, and ofcourse the one and only legendary Anil Kapoor ji.”

(The film had already become a huge hit in the South, but when I went to shoot for it, I found it so funny and unusual that I genuinely wondered how I would perform that scene. If you look at that scene, especially with the one and only Sridevi in front of you someone whose presence alone could make you nervous performing such a scene in front of her was a challenge. She was an incredibly dedicated and passionate artist. I don’t think I need to say more about her. And of course, working alongside the one and only legendary Anil Kapoor ji made it even more special)

Talking about the movie, 'Judaai', it revolved around a wife exchanging her husband for a whopping amount, only to realise that she had committed a grave mistake by allowing a third person into their relationship of husband and wife, just for the sake of money and luxury.

The movie produced by Boney Kapoor, starred, Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Kader Khan, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Upasana Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Dinesh Hingoo, Saeed Jaffrey and others.

---IANS

rd/