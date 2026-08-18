August 18, 2026 10:30 PM हिंदी

‘Matter of great pride’: AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey hails I. Arumainayagam on Arjuna Award

‘A matter of great pride’: AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey hails I. Arumainayagam on Arjuna Award in the

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey hailed former Indian footballer I. Arumainayagam's recognition with the Arjuna Award (Lifetime), calling it a "matter of great pride" for Indian football and praising his contribution to the country's historic 1962 Asian Games triumph.

Indian football legend I Arumainayagam was conferred with the Arjuna Award (Lifetime) 2025 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday in recognition of his contribution to Indian sport both during and after his illustrious playing career.

The Arjuna Award (Lifetime) honours and motivates sportspersons who have made significant contributions through their performances and continued to contribute to the promotion of sport after retiring from active competition.

A speedy winger who represented India during one of the most celebrated periods in the country's football history, Arumainayagam was part of the Indian team that won the gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta, one of the greatest achievements in Indian football. He made his international debut against Thailand on August 28, 1962, at the Asian Games and went on to represent India 18 times, scoring three goals.

Arumainayagam also represented India at the 1964 AFC Asian Cup, where India finished runners-up, and at the Merdeka Cup in 1966 and 1967. India finished third at the 1966 Merdeka Cup.

His domestic career was equally distinguished. In the Santosh Trophy, Arumainayagam represented Madras/Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Railways between 1958 and 1971. He was part of Bengal's victorious Santosh Trophy team in 1962.

At club level, Arumainayagam spent eight years with Mohun Bagan, from 1961 to 1968, scoring 56 goals. During his time with the club, he won the Calcutta Football League four times (1962, 1963, 1964 and 1965), the IFA Shield in 1961 and 1962, the Durand Cup in 1963, 1964 and 1965, and the Rovers Cup in 1966. He also represented Southern Railway in 1969 and 1970.

Arumainayagam was also conferred the Mohun Bagan Ratna in 2014.

The Arjuna Award (Lifetime) adds another significant honour to the career of a player who was part of India's golden generation and contributed to one of the defining triumphs in the history of Indian football.

AIFF President Shri Kalyan Chaubey said, “It is a matter of great pride for Indian football that Shri I. Arumainayagam has been recognised with the Arjuna Award (Lifetime). He was an integral part of the Indian team that achieved the historic 1962 Asian Games triumph, a moment that continues to hold a special place in our footballing history. This honour recognises not only his achievements as a player, but also his enduring contribution to Indian football. On behalf of the AIFF, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on this well-deserved recognition.”

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Treesa-Gayatri pair stuns 16th seeds to reach pre-quarters; Lakshya, Unnati advance in singles sections of the World Championship 2026 on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Badminton WC: Treesa-Gayatri stun 16th seeds to reach pre-quarters; Lakshya, Unnati advance (round-up)

Unbeaten India storm past South Africa 6-1 to register first win of FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Tuesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey World Cup: Unbeaten India storm past South Africa 6-1 to register first win of 2026 edition

Shaurya Bhattacharya shoots 68 to lead Kolar Open after first round in the Kolar Open at the ZION Hills Golf County in Kolar near Bengaluru. Photo credit: PGTI Tour

Golf: Shaurya Bhattacharya shoots 68 to lead Kolar Open after first round

India emerges as Armenia’s major partner in military technical cooperation: Ministry

India emerges as Armenia’s major partner in military technical cooperation

Global press freedom group slams Pakistan over escalating crackdown on journalists in PoK (File image)

Global press freedom group slams Pakistan over escalating crackdown on journalists in PoK

Remembering horrors of Partition: The forgotten massacre of over 300 Sikhs in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Remembering horrors of Partition: The forgotten massacre of over 300 Sikhs in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

‘A matter of great pride’: AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey hails I. Arumainayagam on Arjuna Award in the

‘Matter of great pride’: AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey hails I. Arumainayagam on Arjuna Award

Will stop taking back illegal migrants, Pakistan threatens UK over Rochdale rapist deportation

Will stop taking back illegal migrants, Pakistan threatens UK over Rochdale rapist deportation

‘I had to open up the game a bit more’, says Lakshya Sen explains tactical shift behind comeback win in the opening round of the BWF World Championship 2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

‘I had to open up the game a bit more’: Sen explains tactical shift behind comeback win

India has a stake in Tibet’s future: ICT (File image)

India has stake in Tibet’s future: ICT