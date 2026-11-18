Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Urmila Matondkar was transported back to the emotional climax of her 1997 film Judaai when ‘Indian Idol Legends Return’ contestants performed the song ‘Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye, Sajna Tere Bina’.

Urmila, who is set to appear as a special guest on the musical reality show, in a promo recalled the memories associated with the film and its ending, where her character leaves India.

She also acknowledged the contribution of musicians and playback singers who create the emotional world behind films.

Sharing her thoughts after the performance, Urmila said, “Mujhe waqai Judaai film ka climax yaad aaya aur mujhe yaad aaya ki kitne saare logon ne duniya bhar mein mujhe bataya hai ki jab main film ke end mein nikal kar India chod kar jaati hoon, toh yeh scene aur yeh gaana ek baar aur play hota hai. Aur main salute karti hoon music ko, musicians ko aur saare playback singers ko jo yeh samaa baandhte hain hamare liye filmon mein. Hum sirf screen pe aakar hamara jo kehte hain na, credit le jaate hain, hats off and lots of love to everyone sitting here.”

(I genuinely remembered the climax of the film Judaai. So many people from across the world have told me that when I walk away at the end of the film and leave India, this scene and this song play once again. I salute music, the musicians and all the playback singers who create such magic for us in films. We are the ones who come on screen and take all the credit, but hats off and lots of love to everyone sitting here)

The nostalgic moment unfolded on Indian Idol Legends Return after Devender Pal Singh and Mayuri performed ‘Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye, Sajna Tere Bina’.

For the uninitiated, directed by Raj Kanwar, Judaai released on February 28, 1997. The romantic drama starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles, with Anil playing Raj Verma, Sridevi as Kajal Verma and Urmila as Janhvi Sahni.

The supporting cast included Paresh Rawal, Saeed Jaffrey, Farida Jalal, Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, Upasana Singh and Omkar Kapoor, among others. Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor produced the film, while Nadeem-Shravan composed its music and Sameer penned the lyrics.

–IANS

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