Tokyo, Nov 18 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival at Japan's Ministry of Defence in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi welcomed Singh at the Ministry of Defence in Tokyo.

Earlier in the day, Singh arrived in Tokyo to participate in the fourth edition of the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2) and hold bilateral discussions with Shinjiro Koizumi. India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, welcomed Singh at the airport in Japan.

The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo will be co-chaired by Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, along with Koizumi and Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi.

During the dialogue, both sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral strategic and defence cooperation, exchange views on regional and global developments, and reaffirm the shared commitment of the two nations to a free, open, inclusive, and rule-based Indo-Pacific, according to the Ministry of Defence.

This will be Rajnath Singh and Koizumi's third meeting in 2026. Building on the momentum from their interactions in New Delhi in August and on the margins of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cebu in October, Singh and Koizumi will discuss advancing defence equipment and technology collaboration, maritime security, enhancing the scale and complexity of joint exercises across all three services, and deepening industrial partnerships.

"The upcoming visit aims to further deepen bilateral defence ties and chart the roadmap for enhanced operational and industrial synergy between the two countries," the Ministry of Defence had said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Singh said that he is looking forward to holding productive discussions during his visit to Japan that will further strengthen the enduring friendship between both nations.

Outlining his engagements for the visit, he said, "During this visit, we will review the steady progress in our defence and security cooperation and explore new avenues to deepen collaboration in technology, maritime security, and regional stability. I look forward to productive discussions that will further strengthen the enduring friendship between our two nations."

"India and Japan share a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in mutual trust, democratic values, and a shared vision for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific," Singh posted on X.

--IANS

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