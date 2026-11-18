Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia, who is presently one of the judges on the latest season of the reality show 'Raodies', revealed that, contrary to popular belief, motherhood has made her tougher.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Neha said that ever since becoming a mother, she has actually become tougher and also more emotional.

She was asked, "Has motherhood changed the way you look at young contestants, or does the gang leader Neha still dominate when it comes to making decisions?"

Neha told IANS that she still dominates. She added, "That is what happens with me. Many times, I do feel for people, and it is not necessarily because of an emotional attachment. Some contestants have had much tougher childhoods than most others, and I do have a soft spot for them. However, that doesn't mean someone can simply come and narrate their story and expect me to fall for it. Not at all."

"Ever since I became a mother, I have actually become tougher as well as more emotional. I know those sound like two completely different things, but that is the truth," she added.

For the unaware, Neha welcomed her daughter Mehr with husband Angad Bedi on 18 November 2018. The couple became parents for the second time, as they welcomed their son, Guriq, in October 2021.

Shifting the focus to 'Roadies', when asked, "If you had to design a physical Roadies task for your younger self, what would it involve?" Neha said that it would have to be something to do with water, as she is extremely good in water.

"People don't know much about this side of me. I can navigate water very well. My father was in the Navy, so whether it is dealing with currents, swimming in a stream, or anything related to water, I can manage it. I could easily perform any task involving water. I am not scared of it at all. I know it might sound unusual, but I genuinely love water," Neha replied.

--IANS

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