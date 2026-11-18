Kathmandu, Nov 18 (IANS) Nepal is preparing to seek more than $2 billion in assistance from India during Prime Minister Balendra Shah's visit to New Delhi, which is expected to take place next week.

The two countries have yet to officially announce the dates of the visit. However, officials at Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is scheduled for November 22 and 23.

The Himalayan country aims to use Indian assistance for post-disaster reconstruction following the devastating floods of August 26 in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, as well as for road and energy projects.

A senior official at Nepal's Ministry of Finance told IANS that, of the total assistance being sought from its southern neighbour, $1 billion would be in grants, while an additional $1.15 billion would be sought through a line of credit (LoC) at concessional interest rates.

"Of the grant amount being sought, Nepal wants to invest half in constructing a highway from south-western city Butwal to western tourism city Pokhara and the remaining half in rebuilding infrastructure damaged by the floods," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"The $1.15 billion in concessional loans that Nepal is seeking through the Export-Import Bank of India would be directed towards energy projects, particularly several transmission line projects in different river corridors," the official added.

The proposal has already been presented to the Indian side, the official said.

Officials at the Foreign Ministry said Nepal had been preparing to seek a new $1 billion assistance package even before the August 26 disaster. However, the devastating floods, which caused an estimated $1.66 billion in physical damage, according to the World Bank, prompted the government to seek additional assistance from India.

According to the Rapid Disaster Needs Assessment (RDNA) prepared by Nepali government agencies, an estimated $4.77 billion will be required for the reconstruction and recovery of damaged infrastructure and assets.

Several projects in Nepal are being implemented with Indian grant assistance, which the Indian government allocates annually through its budget. India has also extended four separate lines of credit to Nepal, with a combined value of $1.65 billion, according to the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The first LoC was worth $100 million, followed by a second worth $250 million, a third worth $500 million and a fourth worth $750 million, the embassy said.

The Indian lines of credit have been used to finance road, hydropower and electricity transmission projects, according to the embassy.

--IANS

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