New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) India has emerged as the most resilient major economy in the world for the 2026-30 period and outperformed countries including China, Japan, Germany and the United States, according to the data shared by Infoindata on social media platform X on Wednesday.

The data -- citing ASSOCHAM and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) -- showed India securing the top spot in macroeconomic resilience rankings with a score of 71 out of 100.

China ranked second with a score of 66, followed by Japan and Russia at 60 each, Germany at 59, Italy and Brazil at 53 each, the United Kingdom at 52, France at 40 and the United States at 36.

"Contrary to some beliefs, global economic disasters have only underscored India's growing resilience," Infoindata wrote in a post on X.

It further noted that India continues to strengthen its ability to withstand external economic shocks despite heightened global uncertainty.

The data also showed India ranking first in key economic indicators including real GDP growth, real GDP per capita growth and gross savings.

The country was ranked second in gross capital formation and export growth and third in debt-to-GDP ratio among the top economies assessed.

Earlier in October, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that the domestic economy remains anchored by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and policy interventions that have helped cushion downside risks amid a challenging global environment.

The central bank said high-frequency indicators across industry and services pointed to continued economic strength with sustained domestic demand and a resilient services sector supporting growth despite India's status as a net energy importer.

According to the RBI Bulletin, double-digit growth in merchandise exports during the first half of 2026-27 helped narrow the country's trade deficit, while foreign direct investment (FDI), external commercial borrowings (ECB) and remittance inflows strengthened in August.

Separately, the International Monetary Fund has raised India's growth forecast for 2026-27 by 60 basis points to 7 per cent from its July projection.

--IANS

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