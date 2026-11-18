Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actors Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta are all set to return to the much-loved village of Phulera with the fifth season of their popular series 'Panchayat.'

Promising another dose of village politics, quirky characters, light-hearted humor, and heartfelt moments, the upcoming season will premiere on Prime Video on December 3, 2026. The makers announced the release date of the show on social media. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “thodi takraar thoda pyaar rahega, phulera mein aapka intezaar rahega #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Dec 3.”

Speaking about the new season, Manish Menghani, Director and Head of SVOD Content Acquisition, Prime Video India. Stated, “Some stories become special because, over time, they become a part of our lives. Panchayat is one such story. Over four seasons, Phulera and its people have found a place in the hearts of audiences, bringing them laughter, warmth, and moments that feel deeply familiar.”

“As one of India’s most successful and recognizable franchises, it is a matter of immense pride that the series is now returning for its fifth season, a milestone that reflects its remarkable journey and continued resonance with audiences. Our longstanding relationship with TVF has been instrumental in bringing this beloved world to life, and we are thrilled to continue this journey together. As we return to Phulera for the latest chapter, we look forward to reuniting viewers with all the beloved characters who have made Phulera so memorable,” he added.

Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever (TVF), shared, “With Season 5, we look forward to taking this much-loved ensemble forward, as new challenges, evolving dynamics, and unexpected turns bring fresh dimensions to life in the village. Panchayat is one of the only two Indian shows on OTT to have reached its fifth season, and this milestone would not have been possible without the continued support of Prime Video. We are truly grateful for our partnership and the role they have played in making this journey so special.”

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the latest season features an ensemble cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sunita Rajwar, Faizal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, and Ashok Pathak, who return to reprise their much-loved roles.

The latest season brings a fresh dose of drama, political rivalry, and chaos. Phulera has a new ruler, and everyone is curious about what Banrakas has planned as the new Pradhanpati. The question is, can he make Phulera great, or are his promises just another gimmick? With new power comes new rivalries and shifting equations in Phulera.

“Panchayat Season 5” will premiere on Prime Video across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

--IANS

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