New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) India is one of Kuwait’s leading trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $10 billion in the 2025–2026 fiscal year, Kuwait’s Ambassador to India, Meshal Al-Shemali, said while marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, according to a report.

He also highlighted Kuwait’s strategic importance to India’s energy security, noting that Kuwait is India’s sixth-largest supplier of crude oil and fourth-largest supplier of liquefied natural gas, meeting approximately five percent of the country’s energy requirements, according to a report by Kuwait Times.

Highlighting the institutional depth of the partnership, Al-Shamali noted that Kuwait and India have signed approximately 40 agreements and memoranda of understanding covering a wide range of areas, including politics, trade, investment, defence, energy, labour, civil aviation, sports and healthcare.

He added that additional memoranda are currently under discussion, particularly in areas that could strengthen economic and commercial cooperation as well as food security, with several initiatives expected to advance in the coming period.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Kuwaiti Embassy here on Tuesday, Ambassador Al-Shamali said the alignment between Kuwait Vision 2035 and India’s vision of Advanced India 2047 offered considerable scope for expanding cooperation across political, economic, trade and social sectors, in line with the aspirations of both friendly nations.

The ambassador described the anniversary as an important opportunity to strengthen the strategic partnership and take bilateral cooperation into new areas, building on a history characterised by friendship, mutual respect and constructive engagement.

He recalled that although diplomatic relations were formally established in 1961, the relationship between Kuwait and India stretches back centuries, shaped by maritime links, commercial exchanges and cultural interaction.

The movement of ships, merchants and goods through regional ports helped establish enduring connections between the two peoples, creating a foundation of trust and shared interests that continues to underpin bilateral relations.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Al-Shamali honoured a number of the embassy’s friends in recognition of their contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and their efforts to promote friendship, understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

Addressing the gathering, India’s Secretary for Western Affairs at the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador H.E. Sibi George, said the 65th anniversary offered an opportunity to renew both countries’ commitment to their strategic partnership and work towards a prosperous future for their peoples.

Adding a cultural dimension to the celebrations, the Kuwaiti Embassy is organising a three-day exhibition in cooperation with the Kuwaiti Al-Sadu Handicrafts Association and India’s Kashmir Loom House.

The 65th anniversary comes at a time when Kuwait and India are seeking to translate their historical goodwill and established economic ties into deeper strategic cooperation.

With substantial trade, energy interdependence, nearly 40 bilateral agreements and complementary national development visions, the partnership has considerable scope to expand beyond its traditional foundations.

--IANS

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