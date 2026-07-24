July 24, 2026 11:42 PM हिंदी

Romanian university confers Honorary Doctorate on President Murmu

Romanian university confers Honorary Doctorate on President Murmu

Bucharest, July 24 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the Bucharest University of Economic Studies at a ceremony in Bucharest, Romania.

During her address at the ceremony, President Murmu encouraged Bucharest University and other Romanian educational institutions to deepen cooperation through joint research and faculty and student exchanges.

"Today, as the world is being reshaped by artificial intelligence, digital technologies and other rapid scientific advances, universities like this have even greater responsibility to ensure that knowledge is guided by wisdom, ethics and compassion," President Murmu noted.

"Education is not merely a means of individual advancement, but the surest foundation of a just and inclusive society," she noted.

The President said she had the privilege of working as a teacher for some time and she saw firsthand how a single classroom, however modest, can change the course of a family's future and, in time, a whole community.

She noted that India's national education policy reflects this vision by promoting innovation, research, creativity, and international academic collaboration.

"India and Romania may be geographically distant, but our civilisations have long spoken of one another, often through our poets before our diplomas. Almost exactly a century ago in November 1926, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore came to this very city and addressed an overflowing hall at the National Theatre of Bucharest on the unity of human spirit. He was moved by how deeply the people of this land understood the Indian way of thinking. Your own national poet Mihai Eminescu studied the Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita during his student years. These learnings deeply influenced his writing," emphasised President Murmu.

Earlier in the Day, President Murmu and Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan held a meeting at Victoria Palace in Bucharest, during which they discussed strengthening bilateral ties across several key sectors.

The two leaders discussed boosting cooperation in trade, investment, clean energy, connectivity and emerging technologies, a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned.

--IANS

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