Gujarat market expert backs PM Modi’s seven-point roadmap

Surat, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seven-point development framework announced from the Red Fort on Saturday has drawn support from market expert and RupNex co-founder Avnish Tiwari, who said India’s focus on manufacturing, technology, agriculture and other strategic sectors could strengthen its position in the global economy.

Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi outlined “Shakti Ki Sapt Dhara” as a framework for building a developed India by 2047.

The seven areas identified in the roadmap include manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, technology and innovation, infrastructure, defence, the green and blue economy, and India’s soft power.

Reacting to the address, Tiwari said the Prime Minister’s message was significant for both India and the wider global community.

"The pace of development achieved since 2014 would need to increase further in the coming years to meet the country’s long-term ambitions," he emphasised.

Tiwari said growth across agriculture, food processing, information technology, manufacturing and soft power would take place at different speeds, while areas such as semiconductors, defence and advanced technology would require time to establish complete supply chains.

However, he said, "the increasing integration of different industries could help India build the capabilities required to achieve these objectives".

The semiconductor sector received particular emphasis in PM Modi’s address, with him saying "three semiconductor plants had begun production and that seven to eight more facilities were expected to come up in the next few years".

Tiwari also pointed to the expansion of digital payments as an example of the change brought about by Digital India.

"Digital payments had been adopted widely, including by street vendors and vegetable sellers, and UPI is one of India’s major achievements," he noted.

He further said the growth of start-ups reflected a change in the outlook of young Indians since 2014.

PM Modi also placed youth at the centre of his Independence Day roadmap, announcing plans to provide artificial intelligence training to one crore young people and free online coaching for competitive examinations.

On India’s global corporate ambitions, Tiwari said: "The country’s objective should extend beyond domestic and regional markets."

He referred to the target of having at least 50 Indian companies among the Fortune 500 and cited growing private-sector activity in advanced manufacturing as an indication of the wider industrial push.

Tiwari cited the Adani Group’s ‘Vande Mataram’ initiative as an example of private-sector efforts in manufacturing and innovation.

He noted that "such initiatives reflected the potential for Indian companies to contribute to the country’s emergence as a global manufacturing hub".

He also highlighted the role of India’s cultural and traditional strengths. Referring to PM Modi’s emphasis on yoga and Ayurveda, Tiwari said the international recognition of yoga had helped transform it from a traditional practice into a wider service-sector opportunity.

"The International Yoga Day had allowed Indian culture to reach a global audience, while yoga and Ayurveda are creating new employment opportunities beyond their traditional role in health awareness," he said.

--IANS

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