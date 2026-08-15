Over 1200 members join celebration of Independence Day in Kenya

Nairobi, Aug 15 (IANS) More than 1,200 members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India joined the celebrations of the 80th Independence Day at India House in Kenya.

"Celebrating India At 80. The 80th Independence Day of India was celebrated with great patriotic fervour at India House in Nairobi. High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika unfurled the Tiranga and read the President's address to the nation. A medley of cultural performances showcased the rich cultural heritage of India. Over 1,200 members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India joined the celebrations," the High Commission of India in Kenya said on social media platform X.

To mark 150 years of Vande Mataram, the celebrations featured a soulful rendition and mass singing of the National Song.

A special exhibition on its history, legacy and enduring role in India's freedom movement was also prominently displayed at the venue.

The programme featured vibrant cultural performances adding colour to the Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 members of the Indian community joined the celebrations in Bahrain.

"Indian Ambassador to Bahrain, Vinod K. Jacob, hoisted the Tricolour at the Embassy of India in Bahrain, marking India's 80th Independence Day. Over 1,000 members of the Indian community joined the celebrations, coming together in a spirit of unity, pride and patriotism across Bahrain," the Embassy said on X.

Ambassador Jacob read out the President Droupadi Murmu's Independence Day message. Thereafter, the Ambassador encouraged the Indian community to actively join the "Har Ghar Tiranga" movement.

In France, Ambassador Sanjeev Singla hoisted the national flag as the Embassy participated in the Surya Path Tiranga campaign, a global relay circulating the Indian Tricolour flag through Indian missions and diplomatic posts around the world, symbolising shared national pride.

The celebration was also marked by a moving rendition of Vande Mataram, a vibrant cultural program hosted by teachers from the Indian Cultural Centre in Paris (SVCC) as well as local artists, and by the awarding of prizes to the top performers in the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz in France.

--IANS

ksk/khz