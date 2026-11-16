Kulgam attack: Two LeT terrorists, including Latief Bhat, killed in encounter

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who were behind the Kulgam attack, have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Key area commander Latief Ahmad Bhat was among the two terrorists who were killed by the security forces in a joint operation.

The gunfight broke out during a cordon and search operation that was launched to track the terrorists behind the November 11 Kulgam attack in which three CRPF personnel were injured.

The killing of Bhat is a major blow to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, as he was the last active local commander in the Kashmir Valley. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh.

Acting on actionable Intelligence, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the Rashtriya Rifles, launched a cordon and search operation to gun down the terrorists.

An intense gun battle broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

Latief Bhat, also known as Mohammad Lateef Bhat, was a top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. He is linked to several attacks in the Valley, including the killing of migrant workers at Kulgam in July this year.

Bhat (22) hailed from the Khrewan Chader village in Kulgam. He reportedly left home in November 2025 before joining the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

He was also behind the killing of two special police officers -- Babi Chand and Yashpal Kumar in Kishtwar district. The two SPOs were on their way back to join the Army.

Following the incidents, Jammu and Kashmir was placed under very high alert.

The security forces are carrying out sanitisation operations at the encounter site. The search operations are ongoing to hunt down the remaining accomplices, including a foreign terrorist. The entire area has been cordoned off by the police and Army personnel.

The killing of Bhat has been a major success for the security agencies.

Bhat had become a headache for the agencies as he had learnt the art of carrying out small-scale attacks and then escape.

He would merge into the local population after an attack, which had made tracking him very difficult. He had, over the last year, become a prized possession for the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which carried out operations in the name of its proxy 'The Resistance Front (TRF)'. He was directed by his handlers based in Pakistan. The ISI sought to further its local network in Kashmir with the help of Bhat.

The operation against the Lashkar-e-Taiba comes in the wake of Lt Gen Manoj Sinha chairing a high-level meeting on Saturday. He said that the operations need to be precise and highly impactful.

--IANS

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