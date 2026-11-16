Kaushik appointed as new CSK physio, Sudharshan, Anthony named S&C coaches

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday confirmed Ashish Kaushik as their new physiotherapist, while Sudharshan V P and Anthony Peter Sharp have come on board as strength and conditioning (S&C) coaches.

“Welcoming our support staff to the Den! Ashish Kaushik as our Physiotherapist. Sudharshan V P and Anthony Peter Sharp as our Strength & Conditioning Coaches,” wrote CSK on their social media accounts on Monday.

Kaushik was previously the physiotherapy head at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, which is now known as BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). He has also been part of the Lucknow Super Giants set-up as their head physiotherapist in IPL 2025.

In that edition, Kaushik had shared the dressing room with Zaheer Khan, who is now CSK’s head coach. Kaushik also serves as Head of Sports Science and Medicine for UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Sudharshan, meanwhile, is currently a strength and conditioning coach at the BCCI CoE and is expected to leave the high-performance centre to take up his new role with CSK. At CoE, which he joined in June 2022, Sudharshan was with the Indian team, A and U19 sides, as well as had a stint with now-defunct IPL side Gujarat Lions as their S&C coach.

Sharp, the second S&C coach of CSK, has worked as high-performance strength and conditioning manager at New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and also served as General Manager – Performance with the Canterbury domestic team.

The appointments come weeks after CSK parted ways with long-serving physiotherapist Tommy Simsek and S&C coach Gregory King in October, as the franchise completed its total overhaul of the support and backroom staff ahead of IPL 2027.

Apart from Zaheer, CSK has brought in Albie Morkel and Gareth Batty as assistant coaches, while Mohit Sharma is the new bowling coach. Morkel and Mohit had represented CSK in their IPL playing days and are now attached with them as coaches.

Sridharan Sriram, who joined CSK ahead of IPL 2025, will continue as an assistant coach while James Foster is also retained as the fielding coach. CSK, along with other nine IPL teams, will announce their retentions on Tuesday, before making their strategies for the 2027 season mini auction happening in Goa on December 16.

--IANS

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