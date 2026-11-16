Apara Mehta on her fashion connection with daughter Khushali: ‘We have same taste in clothes’

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Apara Mehta has opened up about her shared love for fashion with her daughter, Khushali Jariwala.

The ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actress revealed that their similar taste in clothes often leads them to design matching outfits. Taking to Instagram, Apara shared pictures with Khushali in matching kurtas, styled with different salwars and odhnis. Reflecting on their fashion bond, the actress said that they often end up creating similar outfits because they have almost identical choices when it comes to clothing.

She wrote: “Me and @khushali.jariwala twinning, same style kurta styled with different salwar and Odhni. Luckily me and my daughter have the absolute same taste in clothes so we end up designing so many outfits that are the same for us both!”

Apara also shared that avoiding wearing the same outfit on the same day has become a task for the mother-daughter duo. “It is a task to make sure that we don't end up wearing the same outfit on the same day,” she added.

Talking about the fabric used for their kurtas, Apara revealed that the Mashru Ajrakh fabric had been purchased before the pandemic, but they got the outfits made only recently after finding the right fabric for the yoke. The actress' post offered a glimpse into the special bond she shares with her daughter, with their common interest in fashion giving them yet another reason to twin.

“This Mashru ajrakh fabric was purchased before the pandemic, but we only ended up making the kurtas recently, when we finally found the right fabric for the yoke.”

Apara also shared a collage featuring pictures of herself twinning with Khushali in matching kurtas, styled with similar salwars and odhnis.

The veteran actress often shares pictures and posts featuring her daughter, Khushali, on social media.

Earlier, during Diwali, Apara had shared a glimpse of the celebrations at her in-laws' building. She revealed that attending the society's Diwali party had become a yearly tradition for the family. She said they always looked forward to spending the evening with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Professionally, Apara Mehta is best known for portraying Savita Mansukh Virani, Tulsi's mother-in-law, in the popular television show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

--IANS

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