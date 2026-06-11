Upasana Singh on son Nanak’s career: 'I could see signs he was meant for this profession'

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Veteran actress Upasana Singh has opened up about her son Nanak’s journey in the entertainment industry.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she shared how she always believed he was made for this profession. When asked about how special it was for her to see her son Nanak featured in the song O Jana, Upasana said it was a deeply emotional and proud moment for her. She shared that as a mother, watching her son step into the entertainment world feels very special, especially since she had seen his interest and talent from a young age.

“Ever since Nanak was a child, I could see signs that he belonged in this profession. When he was young, he often expressed a desire to become an actor. At first, I thought it was simply a childhood dream. However, as he grew older, I saw his dedication, his performances in college, the awards he received, and his passion for the craft.”

"For me, watching him dance and perform feels natural because I have witnessed his growth firsthand. He has already worked in Punjabi films and is now progressing further in his career. Like every mother, I feel immense happiness when I see my child achieving his dreams,” the proud mother added.

Speaking about advice for her son Nanak and other young artists entering the industry, Upasana Singh said they should stay focused, keep learning, and remain grounded no matter how much success they achieve. “My advice is simple: work hard and keep learning every day. An actor must observe life constantly. Observe how different people walk, speak, react, and express emotions. Every individual has unique mannerisms, and an actor learns from these observations. I have never formally taught Nanak how to act because he is naturally talented. Acting comes naturally to him. However, I always encourage him to continue learning and growing.”

The ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ actress added, “One thing I must say is that Nanak is an exceptional dancer. When you see his work and his dance workshops, you will understand how dedicated he is. I do not want him to imitate me. I want him to develop his own identity as an artist.”

--IANS

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