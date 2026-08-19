Nick Jonas reveals he auditioned for Kristoff in ‘Frozen’ but ‘bombed’ the audition

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) American popstar Nick Jonas, during a conversation with the “Frozen” team, revealed that he once auditioned for the role of Kristoff in the Disney film and said that the experience went far from smoothly, as he was unprepared and ended up “bombing” the audition.

Nick shared a video on Instagram from his Hey Jonas Podcast, where he was seen talking to Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Idina Menzel.

While talking to the cast, Nick said: “I auditioned for Frozen. I went in. For Kristoff. And I went in and they said, okay, what are you gonna be singing today? I said, oh, I don't know. They said, what do you mean you don't know? They're like, do you have your sheet music?”

“I said, no, no one told me I had. Okay, let's, and so I just said, can you play something from- I don't know what I said, some musical theater song, and I bombed the audition. It was terrible.”

The cast members said: “That must have been why you didn't get in.”

“I love Jonathan Groff, but I do think it would have been better to cast me. Like, this feels real. This feels, like, authentic. Massive fans in our household. I didn't spite watch it. I really did enjoy it the first time,” said Nick.

Frozen was first released in 2013. The musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios is loosely inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairy tale "The Snow Queen".

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and written by Lee, it stars the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Santino Fontana.

It follows Anna (Bell), the princess of Arendelle, who sets off on a journey with the iceman Kristoff (Groff), his reindeer Sven, and the snowman Olaf (Gad), to find her estranged sister Elsa (Menzel) after she accidentally traps their kingdom in eternal winter with her icy powers.

The film's popularity spawned a franchise, which includes a short, Frozen Fever, a featurette, Olaf's Frozen Adventure, and two feature-length sequels—Frozen 2 and the upcoming Frozen 3.

--IANS

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