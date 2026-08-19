Shoriful eyes return as Bangladesh target historic series win in Australia

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam is ready to make his return to the playing XI for the second Test against Australia, saying he is 'always ready' as the visitors look to complete a historic series victory down under.

Shoriful missed Bangladesh’s memorable nine-wicket win in the opening Test in Darwin after being sidelined with a hamstring injury, but the left-arm pacer has recovered in time to be considered for the second match at the Great Barrier Reef Arena.

“I am always ready. Let’s see what is in my destiny, InshaAllah, and hopefully I can play the match,” Shoriful told reporters in Mackay on Wednesday, as quoted by The Daily Star.

The pacer had picked up the injury during Bangladesh’s tour of Zimbabwe, forcing him to sit out the first Test. He travelled to Darwin after being cleared to join the squad for the second match and watched Bangladesh secure their first Test victory on Australian soil.

Despite not being part of the playing XI, Shoriful said he was delighted to share the historic moment with his teammates.

“I’m very happy to have been part of such a victory. At least I made it into the pictures (laughs), even though I wasn’t in the squad. It feels really good,” he said.

The 25-year-old said he had been hoping and praying for the Bangladesh players throughout the opening Test and was thrilled when they completed the landmark victory.

“I always prayed for the players who were playing, that they would give their best and that we would win. When we won the match, I was happier than anyone else in Bangladesh,” he said.

Bangladesh’s pace attack was instrumental in the Darwin triumph, with Hasan Mahmud claiming nine wickets in the match. The visitors’ seamers also accounted for all 10 Australian wickets in the first innings.

Shoriful has been part of Bangladesh’s emerging pace group and could provide another option for the visitors as they look to maintain the momentum from their historic opening-Test win.

The second Test begins on Saturday in Mackay, with Australia needing a victory to level the two-match series. Bangladesh, meanwhile, need only a draw to claim their first-ever Test series win over Australia.

--IANS

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