Bayern midfielder Musiala reveals he is diagnosed with neurological disorder

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) After collapsing twice in four days during matches, Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala revealed he has been diagnosed with a treatable neurological condition causing temporary absence seizures.

The Germany star first sparked concern in Saturday's friendly against Leipzig, when he suddenly went down without any clear contact. He also collapsed during Bayern's 3-1 friendly victory over RB Leipzig on Sunday, leaving the pitch shortly after coming on as a substitute, flanked by members of the medical staff.

Hours after the incident, the midfielder took to Instagram to reassure Bayern's supporters and explain what he is going through.

"First of all, I am fine," the German said. "And I am especially grateful for all your messages and support. I understand that many of you feel worried. Today I would like to reassure you and explain the situation a little."

"My condition has been diagnosed as short and temporary absence seizures, but they are easily treatable and are caused by a neurological disorder. This condition can lead to the incidents that occurred recently, such as what happened against Leipzig and now in Heidenheim," he explained.

He added: "I know it may seem frightening at first glance, but for me it has now become part of my daily life. I am receiving the best possible medical treatment, and I am very optimistic."

The 22-year-old made clear that the condition carries no additional health risk, and he has had full backing from the club.

"The important thing is that there is no health risk beyond that. In close coordination and regular exchange with experts, it has been my personal wish to face the challenge and with the release of the neurological specialists, to devote myself to what helps me most in recovery: to simply live my everyday life and my passion football. to play to follow up. I've taken responsibility for this. Overall I feel pretty good and I'm on a good track," he said.

The midfielder, who has made 231 appearances for Bayern, was sidelined for six months last season after fracturing an ankle at the Club Cup, but he recovered to return later in the campaign and played for Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

Bayern face Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup next Saturday. They then open their new Bundesliga campaign at home to Stuttgart on Friday 28 August.

--IANS

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