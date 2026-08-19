August 19, 2026 1:38 PM हिंदी

Sheetal Thakur calls Vikrant Massey her ‘main squeeze’ in glimpse from their Scandinavian summer

Sheetal Thakur calls Vikrant Massey her ‘main squeeze’ in glimpse from their Scandinavian summer

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Sheetal Thakur shared a peek into her Scandinavian summer with husband and actor Vikrant Massey, whom she lovingly referred to as her “main squeeze” and tagged her son as the “half”.

Sheetal took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of images from their picturesque Scandinavian holiday. The photographs featured her, along with Vikrant and their son Vardaan.

For the caption, she wrote: “Welcome to my Scandinavian summer with my main squeeze and a half.”

Sheetal and Vikrant started dating in 2015, before they together starred in Broken But Beautiful. They got engaged in November 2019. The two had registered their marriage in 2022 in an intimate ceremony. In 2022, the couple got married in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

On the professional front, Vikrant will essay the role of the spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in the forthcoming drama, "White".

Helmed by Montoo Bassi, the project is being backed by Siddharth Anand under the banner of Marflix Pictures, along with Mahaveer Jain Films and Peacecraft Pictures.

“White” is a thriller with human drama set against a political background. It is inspired by the world’s longest and deadliest conflict, the internal war of Colombia, that was resolved by an Indian spiritual master by ancient Indian philosophies and wisdom.

He was most recently seen in Musafir Cafe. The show also stars Vedika Pinto, and Mahima Makwana. It follows three travelers whose lives unexpectedly intertwine. Chander and Sudha share an instant spark. With Preeti, Chander finds steady companionship built on quiet understanding and ease.

Vikrant made his acting debut with the series Dhoom Machaao Dhoom in 2007. He followed it up with notable roles in TV serials such as Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai.

He progressed to Hindi cinema with supporting roles in Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do, but got his breakthrough with the independent drama A Death in the Gunj.

Massey further starred in streaming series such as Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful and Criminal Justice. He shot to stardom with 12th Fail, Haseen Dillruba and Love Hostel.

--IANS

dc/

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