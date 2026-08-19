Equal opportunities will make global cricket stronger, says Faf ahead of ETPL

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis believes that global cricket will witness unprecedented strength once Associate nations receive equal opportunities, something which he believes can happen via the upcoming European T20 Premier League (ETPL), starting on August 26.

Du Plessis will serve as co-owner and captain of the Rotterdam Dockers in the inaugural edition of the tournament and admitted to being impressed by the associate nations performances in 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, held in India and Sri Lanka. "We all expected the Associate Nations to step up and challenge the bigger teams at some point. I was amazed to see it happen in the 2026 T20 World Cup, and it was definitely my highlight.

“I was sitting at home watching and thinking, 'How good is this?' I found myself supporting the Associate teams every time. I was hoping they would get through on so many occasions, right till the end. It was great to see, and I believe it is a stepping stone for the future.

“With the ETPL coming in, just imagine how strong the game of cricket will be two, three, five, or ten years from now, when every team has the same opportunities, whether you are from Scotland or South Africa," du Plessis said in a statement issued by the tournament on Wednesday.

The inaugural ETPL boasts a stellar star cast, featuring top international names alongside top European talent. Du Plessis further noted that the quality of overseas players involved demonstrates the tournament's immense potential.

"When you first hear about the ETPL, you wonder what it's all about. Then you look at the players involved, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Tim David, and others. You see the quality of overseas talent, including myself and Heinrich Klaasen.

“It's a top-class lineup, the kind you see in the best leagues around the world. The second thing is the opportunity. This league is still in its early stages. It's fresh, and no one has yet captured its full potential. That makes you want to be part of the journey," he added.

Former South African fielding legend Jonty Rhodes, who joins Du Plessis as co-owner of the Rotterdam franchise, stated that the league provides local European players with an ideal platform to test themselves against world-class opposition.

"The most exciting part about the ETPL is the chance it gives to players from smaller cricketing nations. We have already seen glimpses of incredible talent from Scottish, Irish, and Dutch players. They have shown they can compete, but they haven't always had the right platform.

“Now, with the ETPL, they have a proper stage to take their game to the next level. They will get to play alongside and against some of the best players in the world. That exposure will only help them grow. This is exactly what European cricket needs to move forward," he added.

--IANS

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