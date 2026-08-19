Israel: Participants learn about India's rich artistic traditions during mehndi workshop

Tel Aviv, Aug 19 (IANS) The Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) in Tel Aviv hosted a hands-on mehndi workshop where the participants learned about the Indian tradition of Henna art, the Embassy of India stated on Wednesday.

"A touch of India through Mehndi (Henna)! As we count down to the 80th Independence Day of India, ICC Tel Aviv hosted a hands-on Mehndi workshop. Participants learned about the Indian tradition of Henna art, tried out traditional motifs and patterns and drew their own Mehandi designs. It was a lovely evening of creativity and discovering another beautiful part of India’s rich artistic traditions," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

During the immersive Henna (Mehndi) workshop, the participants explored the art form that has been passed down through generations across India.

One of the major outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Israel earlier this year was finalisation of the Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) between both countries for the period 2026-2029.

The CEP fosters India–Israel cultural ties through exchanges in music, theatre, visual arts, dance, and other creative fields via festivals, workshops, and expert visits, deepening mutual understanding.

During their meeting, PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu had emphasised that true friendship between nations leads to a connection between people that is strengthened through culture and sport.

"The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the State of Israel will work to deepen cooperation with the Republic of India in the field of cinema. This will include exchanges between creators, joint productions of films and series, and platforms that strengthen ties between the industries and audiences in both countries, while showcasing the unique cultures of each nation," the India-Israel Joint Statement issued on February 26, 2026 stated.

Over the weekend, the Embassy of India joined India's 80th Independence Day celebrations at St. Anthony’s Church in Jaffa organised by the Indian Konkani community, along with Father Santhosh Lobo and members of the Church community.

Addressing a gathering of around 1,000 people, India's Ambassador J P Singh appreciated the dedication, professionalism and contribution of the Indian working community, especially caregivers, whose commitment and service are deeply valued in Israel.

"He reaffirmed the Embassy’s steadfast support for the Indian community and assured them that the Embassy remains a home away from home. The celebrations were followed by vibrant cultural performances in Kannada, Goan and Hindi showcasing the rich heritage of India and spirit of the Indian Konkani diaspora," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

--IANS

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