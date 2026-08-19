After hosting Bangladesh’s win over Australia, NT Cricket pushes for more international games

Darwin, Aug 19 (IANS) Riding high on the resounding success of hosting Bangladesh’s epic Test victory over Australia, Northern Territory Cricket (NTC) CEO Gavin Dovey said the association will push for Darwin to become a regular venue in Australia's home games calendar.

Marrara Stadium, which hosted its first Test match since 2004 last week, expects top marks from ICC match referee Richie Richardson following widespread acclaim for its ‘old-school’ drop-in surface prepared by curator Jake Pavlich. The four-day game drew over 15,000 spectators, including more than half travelling from other states.

Though two post-Ashes ODIs against New Zealand are already scheduled in Darwin for August 2027, Dovey remains optimistic about hosting more international games across all formats. "I'd like to think that the product was that good that some of those things can be solved. Once we get through the one-dayers (against NZ in 2027), I'm hoping that we can then we can sit down with the NT Government and CA and say, 'Right, what does the FTP (Future Tours Programme) look like, and what can the next three years look like?'

"Utopia would be we get to a point where there's six years of international cricket in a row, which would be a far cry from what it's been in the past. I think we're in a fantastic position. We had T20s last year, a Test this year, we've got one-dayers next year, so we get to sample and test and prove all three formats. But I think this week has just been so good – it's just been on another level – that I'd love to see more Test cricket here," Dovey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Wednesday.

While CA looks to offset the steep operational costs associated with northern venues like Darwin, Mackay, and Cairns through government and broadcast support, local attention in Darwin now shifts to the Top End T20 tournament. The event features teams from Adelaide Strikers, Hobart Hurricanes, Victoria; ACT, alongside sides from New Zealand, Pakistan, Nepal, and the Bangladesh High Performance setup.

Interestingly, key architects of Bangladesh's historic Test win, player of the match Hasan Mahmud and centurion Tanzid Hasan, had played in previous Top End T20 editions. Speaking on the rapid growth of the tournament, Dovey said, "Last year was probably the biggest leap that the event took across lots of different areas. Hearing coaches and players in the BBL that were up here start talking about it as though this is the second best T20 comp in Australia now behind the BBL is quite sobering.

"I think that's a good reflection of where we've got it to. You're seeing international teams and international-quality players now very much a part of it. Our broadcast was exceptional last year … right up there with Major League Cricket. So we've certainly gotten to a point where we think it's a great product and a great example of what winter cricket can look like up here."

Dovey, who spent 11 years managing the Australian men's team before taking the NTC role, admitted to feeling mixed emotions following Bangladesh's historic upset over Australia. "It's hard because the event has gone so well. Everyone is talking up Darwin, and everyone is talking up Test cricket, an old-school Test cricket wicket and game, and this historic win for a minnow, per se, rolling one of the best Australian teams that we've seen.

“All of that is great for cricket in the Territory. But in the same sense, I very much feel for a group of players that are obviously copping a lot of darts and are very good, care deeply, and just got outplayed," he concluded.

--IANS

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