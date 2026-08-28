Upasana Singh recalls being belittled for not knowing English, says Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure called her a character artist

Mumbai, August 28 (IANS) Actress Upasana Singh has opened up about the alleged disrespect during CINTAA meetings, recalling how she was referred to as “Tom, Dick and Harry” for not knowing English.

She alleged Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure for telling her that she was merely a character artist while they were stars.

Speaking about her decision to work for the welfare of members of the film fraternity through CINTAA, Upasana said she felt the need to give back to an industry that had given her a platform and immense love.

“I came here because I got a lot from the industry. I started from zero. I am a resident of Shyarpur, a small place. Today, if people know me all over the world, it is because of my career. And you know me because of the people in the industry.

“So, when I made this decision, I thought I had to pay back. Now I have to work for my actors, and I have to work for all my technicians. Not just for actors, I want to work for everyone in my film industry, where I was given so much love.”

She then spoke about the insults that she said she and other members of the fraternity had faced.

“So many insulting things happened with us. I was called Tom, Dick and Harry. I was told, ‘You are a character artist and I am a star.’ Such words were used for me. If you ever get time and the committee comes, then definitely see the minutes. They were told, ‘You don't know English.’ Such words were used to demean.”

Upasana also recalled an emotional incident involving actor Deepak Parashar, saying that he was left crying after what she described as a rude interaction with CP Thakur.

“Deepak Parashar left crying. CP Thakur talked to him so rudely. After that, I had to take him to the hospital. He started having pain. You have heard very little. We have endured this for two and a half years. Maybe if someone else had been in our place, they wouldn't have endured it. That's why resignations were made.”

Upasana had earlier spoken about her differences with veteran actresses Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure in connection with the functioning of the Cine and Television Artistes' Association (CINTAA).

She had alleged that she felt disrespected during her interactions with members of the organisation and had raised concerns over the manner in which actors were treated.

–IANS

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