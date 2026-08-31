UP T20 League: Playoffs and final relocated to Lucknow amid heavy rains in Kanpur

Kanpur, Aug 31 (IANS) The UP T20 League has relocated its playoff matches and final from Kanpur to Lucknow following continuous heavy rainfall in the city, the tournament's governing council announced on Monday.

The knockout fixtures of the fourth season of the competition will now take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the match dates retained as per the original schedule.

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played on September 3, with Qualifier 2 the next day and the title clash on September 6. Sanjay Kapoor, Chairman of the UP T20 League Governing Council, officially confirmed the venue change at a press conference at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

"Due to the continuous rain in Kanpur, it has become nearly impossible to complete full matches, which directly impacts the game and the players' ability to showcase their talent. In crucial and decisive encounters like the playoffs, it is essential that all participating teams get a fair and equal opportunity to play a complete 20-over match," said Kapoor.

The announcement was made in the presence of UPCA Media Committee Chairman Mohammad Faheem and UP T20 League Governing Council Member Sanjeev Kumar Singh, along with other senior regional cricket administrators.

Kapoor noted that local weather forecasts indicated further rain in Kanpur over the coming days, leaving organisers with no option but to move the remaining fixtures to Lucknow.

"This decision was not made in favour of or against any particular team, but strictly to uphold the fairness of the sport and the welfare of the players. A wet outfield due to persistent rain significantly increases the risk of injuries.

“Furthermore, we also considered the physical and mental fatigue players face due to frequent weather interruptions and shortened matches finishing late into the night. We firmly believe that teams reaching the playoffs deserve the best possible conditions to perform to their full potential."

Moving the final stages to Lucknow’s state-of-the-art facilities will provide an ideal environment for teams to compete in full 20-over contests without the risk of rain delays. At the same time, tournament management expressed its gratitude to local supporters, players, and match officials for their cooperation throughout the Kanpur leg of the competition.

--IANS

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