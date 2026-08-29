UP T20 League: Goswami suspended for one match, two others fined for Code of Conduct breaches

Kanpur, Aug 29 (IANS) Kashi Rudras player Abhishek Goswami has been handed a one-match suspension, while two other players were penalized with fines after being found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct during the UP T20 League clash against Noida Kings at the Green Park Stadium.

All of the incidents are related to match 23 of the competition, where Rudras beat Kings by 67 runs, thanks to skipper Karan Sharma’s blistering 102 off 51 balls, laced with 11 boundaries and five sixes. Goswami was charged with a Level 3 offence for breaching Clause 2.17, which relates to a threat or assault on another player, team official, umpire, match referee, or spectator.

As a direct result of the disciplinary action, Goswami will be forced to sit out Kashi Rudras' upcoming encounter against Meerut Mavericks. The batter was also handed a separate Level 1 charge under Clause 2.3 for using audible obscenity during the game, attracting an additional penalty of 40 per cent of his match fees.

Meanwhile, Rajput was penalized for a Level 1 breach of Clause 2.5 after using language, actions, or gestures that disparaged or provoked an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal. Noida Kings player Tyagi was fined for a Level 1 breach of Clause 2.4 for disobeying an umpire's instruction during the match.

All penalized players have been officially informed of the sanctions applied against them. Reiterating the administration's firm stance on maintaining discipline, UPCA Media Committee Chairman Mohammed Faheem emphasized that unsporting behaviour would not be tolerated.

"The UPCA and the UP T20 League hold the integrity of the sport in the highest regard. We have clear guidelines in place to ensure fair play, and we do not entertain any behaviour that disrupts the decorum of the game.

“Players are ambassadors of the sport and are expected to maintain utmost professionalism. These sanctions reflect our unwavering commitment to enforcing those standards strictly," he stated.

--IANS

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