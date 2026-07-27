UP: Kanwariyas begin arriving in Muzaffarnagar; devotees praise arrangements

Muzaffarnagar, July 27 (IANS) As the annual Kanwar Yatra gathers momentum, devotees of Lord Shiva have begun arriving in Muzaffarnagar carrying holy Ganga water collected from Haridwar. The pilgrimage, one of North India's largest religious events, has witnessed an increasing influx of Kanwariyas passing through the district on their way to various Shiva temples.

The district administration and police have made elaborate security and logistical arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the yatra.

Beautifully decorated and artistically designed Kanwars have started reaching Muzaffarnagar's Shiv Chowk, attracting large crowds of devotees eager to witness them.

One such Kanwariya, Bhole, a resident of Meerut district, arrived at Shiv Chowk carrying his Kanwar and the sacred Ganga water. He was welcomed by young women from Muzaffarnagar, who honoured him and appreciated the unique decoration of his Kanwar.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv devotee Adesh said, "We collected the holy water on July 23. We will reach our area by August 10 and offer the Ganga water at our temple on August 13. The arrangements made for the Kanwar Yatra are excellent, and we have not faced any problems."

Another devotee, Deepak, a resident of Rajasthan, said, "I collected the holy water from Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, and I am taking it to the Aghornath Temple at Kali Paltan in Meerut. Everything here is very well organised, and the arrangements are excellent."

The Kanwar Yatra will officially begin on July 30, 2026, marking the first day of the holy month of Sawan, and will conclude on August 11, 2026, on the occasion of Sawan Shivratri.

This year's pilgrimage will span 13 days, during which lakhs of devotees are expected to collect holy Ganga water from Haridwar, Rishikesh and other sacred pilgrimage sites before carrying it to Shiva temples across northern India.

Sawan Shivratri is considered the most significant day of the Kanwar Yatra. On this auspicious occasion, Kanwariyas perform Jalabhishek by offering the Ganga water to the Shivling. This year, the ritual will be performed on August 11, marking the culmination of the yatra and the completion of the devotees' religious observances.

--IANS

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