July 31, 2026 4:01 AM हिंदी

Charli xcx says her husband George Daniel was the 1st person who really understood her

Charli xcx says her husband George Daniel was the 1st person who really understood her

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Charli xcx has shared details about her relationship. The 33-year-old singer, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, has shared how she fell in love with her husband George Daniel.

The singer shared that her falling for her husband was inspired by her song ‘I’m Afraid’ on her latest album, Music, Fashion, Film. While speaking on the recent episode of Apple Music’s Zane Lowe Show, she said, “‘I’m Afraid’ is a very real song and it’s about George and I’s relationship, but more specifically my relationship with commitment, I suppose, and why I have a history with that”.

She proceeded to say that The 1975 drummer was “sort of the first person who really understood me her intricately, like my pros and my cons, let’s say”.

Charli described herself as “an artist who sometimes is extremely narcissistic, you know what I mean? He knows. Sometimes being an artist, you do get to be selfish. So, it’s like kind of part of the job. You get to be like, I’m not doing that, I’m doing this. I’m doing it my way. I’m canceling this. I’m going to be late. Sorry, by the way. It’s like you get to just be like selfish”, she said.

However, the singer noted that when you are in a relationship “you don’t really get to be selfish all the time.“Or you can, but it shouldn’t be like that. And you kind of have to separate those two parts of your brain. Like, oh, this isn’t the artist brain. This is the like being a good person, loving the person unconditionally”, she added.

--IANS

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