July 27, 2026 10:32 PM हिंदी

Unity among Tibetans more crucial than ever amid China's growing political repression: Report

Unity among Tibetans more crucial than ever amid China's growing political repression: Report (File Image)

Beijing, July 27 (IANS) As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) tightens its control over Tibet, the unity among Tibetans has become more crucial than ever. Amid mounting challenges such as cultural erasure, environmental exploitation and political repression, solidarity enables Tibetans to transform these obstacles into opportunities for resistance, coordinate across continents, amplify their voice in international forums and sustain the hope of return for the exiles to their homeland, a report has detailed.

Writing for ‘The Tibet Express’, Khedroob Thondup, the nephew of the Dalai Lama, stressed that in the absence of unity the struggle of Tibetans risks becoming fragmented, diluted, and ultimately ineffective.

"When Tibetans crossed into India in 1959, carrying little more than the clothes on their backs and the weight of exile, three forces bound us together: the leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, our deep patriotism, and our unwavering desire to return to our homeland. These were not abstract ideals; they were lifelines. In the chaos of displacement, His Holiness became the moral compass, reminding us that exile was not the end of Tibet but the beginning of a new chapter in our struggle. Our patriotism was the glue that held together communities scattered across India, and our longing for home gave meaning to every sacrifice," he stated.

"History reminds us that unity has never been guaranteed. In earlier times, the Mongolian and Tibetan Affairs Commission sought to manipulate Tibetan politics, sowing division among our people. Today, the Chinese Communist Party continues that same strategy, attempting to fracture our solidarity through propaganda, infiltration, and coercion. These external forces understand a simple truth: a divided Tibet is a weakened Tibet. That is why they invest so heavily in disunity," Thondup added.

Emphasising that unity among Tibetans is a strategic necessity rather than merely a sentimental ideal, Thondup said that, in exile, Tibetans have established schools, monasteries and institutions to preserve their culture and identity, adding that none of these achievements would have been possible without collective resolve.

"Unity has allowed us to speak with one voice on the global stage, to remind the world that Tibet is not forgotten. It has given younger generations a sense of belonging, even in foreign lands. And it has ensured that our struggle remains alive, despite the passage of decades," he added.

Drawing lessons from the 1959 Tibetan Uprising and the ongoing struggle, Thondup said, "The lesson of 1959 is clear: leadership, patriotism, and the dream of return can overcome exile. The lesson of today is equally urgent: unity is the shield against external manipulation and the sword with which we carve our path forward. For Tibetans, unity is not optional — it is survival."

--IANS

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