A tougher law against paper leaks deserves debate, not Opposition's politics of obstruction

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha marks the Narendra Modi government's strongest legislative response yet to the challenge of examination paper leaks. Coming in the wake of the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, the proposed amendments reflect the Centre's determination to restore public confidence through tougher laws, faster investigations and time-bound justice.

Analysts say that the introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 should have marked a rare moment of consensus in Parliament. At a time when millions of students and their families are demanding stronger safeguards against paper leaks and examination fraud, the Modi government has responded with one of the toughest legal frameworks ever proposed to protect the integrity of public examinations, they remark.

Instead of engaging with the substance of these reforms, however, the Opposition “chose disruption over deliberation”, stalling debate on legislation aimed at dismantling organised examination mafias. Preventing Parliament from discussing measures that promise swifter investigations, harsher punishments and time-bound trials ultimately does little to serve the interests of India's aspirants, say analysts. “On an issue that transcends partisan politics, the nation deserves constructive debate—not parliamentary obstruction,” they opine.

Recognising that the scale and sophistication of organised examination fraud demand stronger deterrence, the government has proposed a significant overhaul of the existing legal framework.

In fact, the Bill increases the minimum punishment for major offences from three to five years' imprisonment. Significantly, it proposes to double the maximum sentence to 10 years. Moreover, fines have also been substantially enhanced. Organised paper leak rackets face penalties of up to Rs 5 crore, while certain offences will attract fines of as much as Rs 10 crore. The bill, through these proposals, sends out a clear message that the government intends to dismantle criminal networks that are operational to kill the future of millions of students.

The Bill also focuses on ensuring swift justice. Investigating agencies will be required to complete probes within two months. Special Fast Track Courts across the country will conduct day-to-day hearings. The aim will be to conclude trials within three months of chargesheets being filed. This is how students’ concerns over delayed probes and prolonged court proceedings have been taken care of.

Observers are of the view that these reforms are necessary to strengthen transparency, fairness and credibility in India's public examination system. By introducing mandatory timelines and specialised courts, the government seeks not merely to punish offenders but also to reassure students and parents that future examinations will be protected by a far more robust legal framework.

However, Parliament was repeatedly disrupted by Opposition protests over the NEET-UG controversy and related political issues. While the government successfully introduced the Bill, debate on its consideration and passage could not proceed because of continuous sloganeering and disruptions in the House.

--IANS

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