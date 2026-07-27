'The Olympics are an added bonus': Anahat targets LA 2028 after World Junior Squash C'ship title

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Fresh from becoming India’s first World Junior squash champion, Anahat Singh has set her sights on an even bigger dream — the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 — saying the inclusion of squash in the Games has given players an opportunity they never imagined possible.

“Every squash player is over the moon that squash is in the Olympics. No one ever really thought we'd get this opportunity. I'm really looking forward to having a shot at qualifying through the Asian Games. If it doesn't happen there, there are other ways as well,” Anahat said after her historic triumph in Toronto.

In another landmark achievement, the 18-year-old Delhi player broke Egypt’s stranglehold on the girls’ event by beating Egypt’s second seed Ruqayya Salem in straight games to become the first Indian to claim the World Junior Squash Championships title, bettering Joshna Chinappa’s runner-up finish in 2005.

Looking ahead to the Asian Games, which offer a direct route to Los Angeles 2028 through the gold medal, Anahat said she was embracing the challenge without putting additional pressure on herself.

“I’m really looking forward to the Asian Games. There isn't too much pressure because I'll be playing some of the best players in the world. The Olympics are a bonus, but my mentality remains the same. I just want to make sure that I'm at my best,” she said.

Anahat admitted handling expectations at such a young age has not always been easy, but credited her family for keeping her grounded.

“It’s, of course, a very overwhelming experience getting to play at such a high stage, and sometimes it is tough to manage what the expectations are like. But my parents have always pushed me to believe that you don't have to think too much about what other people expect from you. I just focus on the amount of training I've done and my game. If I put in the hard work, everything will come into place. I should just focus on what's important and nothing else besides that,” she said in an interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Competing regularly on the PSA Tour against some of the world’s top players, Anahat believes, played a key role in preparing her for the junior world title.

“I think it makes a huge difference getting to play on the PSA circuit. The amount of experience that I have gotten in the last year playing against people in the top 10 and the top 20 has helped me understand how much I have to improve and what my level is like. Playing those events gives me confidence because, even if I'm not playing my best squash, I can think about the matches I've played against the top players and focus on playing at my optimum level rather than taking too much pressure,” she said from Toronto.

Anahat’s triumph was particularly significant as she defeated three Egyptian players in succession, including Salem in the final, to end the nation’s stranglehold on the title. However, she insisted she never focused on nationality.

“Whether it's an Egyptian or any other nationality, a match is still a match, and I have to do the same thing. I honestly don't like to think too much about the statistics or the history behind matches or tournaments because sometimes that can affect you negatively. I just think it's another player and another match,” she said.

The title carried extra meaning as it was her final appearance at the World Juniors.

“Definitely, at some points it was a little bit of extra pressure knowing that it was my last year playing this event. But it also pushed me to give it my all. I knew it was my last opportunity to win this tournament and how much it meant to me. At the end of the day, it is just another tournament, and I still have a lot more to achieve and a lot more to work towards,” she said.

Anahat, who had suffered heartbreaks in previous editions after leading matches, said those experiences helped shape her winning mentality.

“I've learned how to handle pressure better. In the last two World Juniors, I was really close to reaching the final and ended up losing after leading. I'm glad I didn't make the same mistake again this time,” she said.

Her journey has been guided by former world No.1 Gregory Gaultier, Indian squash legend Saurav Ghosal and the national coaching setup.

“I've been working with both of them for almost two years. Having Saurav here in Canada made a huge difference. Just looking out of the court and seeing him, all the Indian coaches, my parents, and everyone supporting me gave me confidence. Greg and Saurav have worked a lot on my consistency and making sure I'm mentally and physically strong enough to back up against the top players,” she said.

She also credited the national coach and India’s support system for her rise.

“He's been super helpful over the last year. I trained with him in Chennai before this event, and having so many people with so much knowledge of the sport behind me has made a huge difference. It's not just my effort, it's everyone's combined.”

“I wouldn't be where I am without my support system. SAI, Indian Squash and the Government of India have supported me throughout my junior and senior career. Having coaches like Greg and Saurav by my side has completely changed my game. All of that support has helped me get where I am today,” she added.

Former India star Saurav Ghosal, who has mentored Anahat since 2024, paid an emotional and humorous tribute to the teenager after her landmark achievement.

“The world will see what you produced on the day. You know I don’t say it often, but it was good! You finally put it all together when it mattered the most. But the real fight was won before you stepped on court. The work you’ve put in made the difference,” Ghosal wrote on social media.

“All the hammering and making fun to get your brain cells working finally paid off. Thank God the body stayed healthy enough for long enough. A lot to be thankful for. You’ve made yourself proud and done something special for Indian squash. The best thing is there’s hope of so much more to come. Let this be another milestone on the journey to something much bigger. But for now, enjoy yourself. Well done,” he added.

Anahat’s national coach also highlighted the mental aspect of her triumph.

“This is a huge achievement, especially after three heartbreaking losses at previous World Junior Championships. In those crucial moments, my role wasn't just about strategy. It was about understanding what she was feeling, making sure she stayed mentally strong and emotionally stable,” he said.

“Especially in the third game, when the lead was slipping away, everything from outside was about telling her to stay strong, be bold and not think about the end result. We focused on one point at a time, and those small moments helped her win the World Junior title.”

In the final, Anahat started blazingly by taking the opening game 11-3 before winning the second 11-7. Salem threatened a comeback after taking an 8-6 lead in the third game, but the Indian held her nerve to win 11-9 and clinch a historic title.

Anahat’s World Junior crown is a landmark achievement. But with the Asian Games and Los Angeles Olympics on the horizon, Indian squash’s latest star is already eyeing an even bigger stage.

--IANS

hs/bsk/