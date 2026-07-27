July 27, 2026 10:31 PM हिंदी

Dheeraj Dhoopar doesn’t want to see Palak Chicken for at least 2 years

Dheeraj Dhoopar doesn’t want to see Palak Chicken for at least 2 years

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who predominantly works in television, has shared that he wouldn’t like to see Palak chicken for at least 2 years.

The actor was recently eliminated from the streaming reality show ‘Lock Upp’ where he consistently fed on Palak Chicken.

After his elimination, the actor spoke with the media, and spoke about how the shoe has changed him.

He told the media, “I have learnt a lot. To be grateful for the smallest of the things in life. The small things that we don't get to eat inside. I used to eat Palak Chicken. Now I don't want to see Palak Chicken for 2 years”.

“And that's what I said. I was away from my family for the first time in so many days. So I never knew how it would feel. But now I know how it feels. And I am back as a better person”, he added.

Dheeraj Dhoopar has established himself as one of the industry's most popular leading men. He began his acting career with supporting roles before achieving nationwide recognition as Karan Luthra in ‘Kundali Bhagya’, a performance that made him a household name and earned him multiple television awards and nominations.

He later portrayed Rajkumar Yashvardhan Singh in Sherdil Shergill, showcasing his versatility in romantic drama. The acor is known for his charming screen presence, effortless dialogue delivery and strong chemistry with co-stars, he has built a loyal fan following over the years.

Beyond fiction shows, he has appeared in reality television, music videos and brand endorsements, further expanding his popularity. He is married to actress Vinny Arora since 2016, the couple welcomed their son in 2022. With his consistent performances and charismatic personality, Dhoopar remains among the most recognisable faces on Indian television.

--IANS

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Dheeraj Dhoopar doesn’t want to see Palak Chicken for at least 2 years

Dheeraj Dhoopar doesn’t want to see Palak Chicken for at least 2 years