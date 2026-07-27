Christopher Nolan reveals he's too 'terrified' to make rom-coms

Los Angeles, July 27 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his directorial ‘The Odyssey’, has shared the names of the films he's too "terrified" to make.

The auteur has made films across genres including superhero movies, sci-fi capers and big budget dramas, but he's never directed a rom-com because he finds it "incredibly difficult".

The director also said that he is too scared to try a comedy because it's "one of the hardest things in the world".

Nolan recently appeared on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, and said, "I think doing a rom-com would be incredibly difficult. I love watching those movies. But, no, I think people who direct comedy, people who do comedy, I think that’s one of the hardest things in the world to make people laugh that way”.

"Particularly the risk they take. When you make a film, you know, if I show a film to people and maybe they don’t respond to bits of it, I’m like, 'Ah, they don’t get it. Whatever'. There’s no hiding behind that when you do comedy. I would be terrified of doing anything like that”, he shared.

However, the director said that he is keen to turn his hand to making horror movies because several gory scenes in ‘The Odyssey’ have convinced him it’s a genre he would like to explore.

Earlier, the filmmaker had revealed what led to him taking up his epic film ‘The Odyssey’. The director said that he made ‘The Odyssey’ to try and escape from the "despair" he felt after directing ‘Oppenheimer’. The historical epic stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland.

The filmmaker explained that he decided to adapt Homer's ancient Greek tale after covering the "disturbing" topic of nuclear war in the 2023 flick.

--IANS

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