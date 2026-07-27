Chinese diaspora, activists in US face growing transnational repression: Report

Athens, July 27 (IANS) Several Chinese communities in the United States that oppose the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) - along with pro-democracy activists and supporters of Taiwan, Tibetan and Uyghur rights - have accused Beijing of using agents to harass, spy on and intimidate them, a report has stated.

A report in the Greek City Times cited US-based human rights group Freedom House documenting that China has been linked to the highest number of transnational repression cases worldwide, with 319 incidents recorded since 2014.

A New York man was convicted in May of acting as an unregistered agent of the Chinese government after US federal prosecutors alleged that he ran a "secret police station" on behalf of Beijing in Manhattan, the report stated.

Last week, the US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill to impose tougher penalties on foreign government agents who threaten people on American soil, targeting what they termed growing "transnational repression" by countries such as China.

Introduced by Democratic Senator Adam Schiff and Republican Senator John Curtis, the bill comes after China’s ethnic unity law came into force on July 1, with Beijing asserting that it has the right to target certain critics overseas.

"This is a bipartisan effort to counter a national threat that reports show is only expanding in scope, with new and brazen efforts by countries like China trying to expand its intimidation of those not in lockstep with the regime," Greek City Times quoted Schiff as saying.

Curtis described transnational repression as "an attack on both our sovereignty and our freedoms."

The bill defines transnational repression as activities carried out by a foreign government, or its agents or proxies, that extend beyond internationally recognised borders to harass, threaten, coerce, retaliate against, physically harm, kidnap or kill individuals in the United States. It also covers efforts to prevent people from exercising rights protected under the US Constitution, including freedom of speech.

Transnational repression has become an increasing focus of US lawmakers and law enforcement agencies in recent years as federal authorities have pursued cases involving alleged plots by foreign governments to target dissidents, journalists and activists living in the United States.

--IANS

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