Piyush Goyal announces task force to support toy sector

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The government on Monday announced the setting up of a task force to support the toy sector and identify interventions towards achieving the goal of reaching a 5 per cent share in the global toy market by 2032.

The task force will work towards achieving six objectives — integration with global value chains, strengthening manufacturing capabilities, resolving value chain bottlenecks, creating skilled workforce and employment, enabling design and innovation, and enhancing ease of doing business, said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at an event organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) here.

Goyal said the remarkable progress of India's toy industry reflects the country's broader journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting the sector's unique ability to combine manufacturing excellence, creativity, innovation and India's rich cultural heritage, he noted that Indian-made toys are increasingly reaching markets across the world.

The minister called upon industry stakeholders to work towards building a complete domestic manufacturing ecosystem supported by advanced technologies, globally competitive quality standards, deep localisation, stronger branding and greater integration with global value chains.

The minister further highlighted the positive impact of various government initiatives, including quality regulation through BIS certification, cluster development programmes and support measures for MSMEs and startups.

He urged industry to focus on innovation, design excellence, sustainability, scale and exports to create globally recognised Indian toy brands and establish India as a leading hub for toy design, manufacturing and exports.

Dr. Kajal, Joint Secretary, SCALE, DPIIT, highlighted the rapid expansion of India's toy ecosystem, which today comprises more than 21,000 MSMEs, over 770 DPIIT-recognised toy startups, nearly 50 toy clusters and more than 1,800 BIS licensees.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, SCALE, emphasised the aspiration of increasing India's share in the global toy market to 5 per cent by 2032 through enhanced scale, innovation, design capabilities and export competitiveness.

The event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, manufacturers, startups, investors, artisans, designers and other key stakeholders from across the toy ecosystem.

—IANS

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