Bhumi Pednekar condemns rape, death threats against young protester: We cannot bully a young girl

Mumbai, August 3 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly condemned the online abuse and threats directed at a young girl who was part of a recent protest, firmly stating that rape and death threats are "unacceptable."

Sharing a video on her social media account, Bhumi requested people to not harass somebody and highlighted the long-term impact such harassment can have on a person's mental health.

The caption of her post read: "Rape and death threats are unacceptable. ..."

In the video, the actress said she recently came across an interview of a young protester who appeared deeply distressed after receiving threats online.

"I saw a video on the internet where a young girl who was part of the protest was giving an interview. And she looked visibly broken and shaken. She had a video that went viral. And since then, she has been getting non-stop rape threats and death threats."

Bhumi added, "Not only her, but her mother is also getting it. Her family is also getting it. And that is unacceptable."

The actress called for empathy and said people should not target a young person simply because they disagree with her views.

"We cannot bully a young girl. We cannot put a fear psychosis in a young child's mind because we disagree with their opinion."

Bhumi also reflected on her own experiences as a woman and a public figure, and said, "As women, we suffer a lot of harassment. And as a public figure, I have gone through this experience. And I can't tell you how much of a deep lasting impact it has on someone's mental health."

She concluded by urging people to remain united and work towards the country's progress.

"We all just want one thing. That the country should progress, the country should be good. And by being united, if we keep the right things in the right way, then we will see the right change. I just want to leave this thought behind. Thank you.”

–IANS

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