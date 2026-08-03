Nia Sharma offers prayers on first Monday of holy 'Sawan' month, seeks Lord Shiva's blessings

Mumbai, August 3 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma marked the first Monday of the holy month of ‘Sawan’ by visiting the Shiva temple and offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a series of pictures and videos from the temple.

In one clip, she is seen performing ‘jal abhishek’ by pouring milk over the Shivling, which was decorated with fresh marigold flowers and ‘bel patra’.

In another image, a lit diya was captured placed on a traditional prayer thali.

Nia also shared pictures of herself offering prayers before Nandi, dressed in a red-and-white ethnic outfit with her hair tied in a neat bun.

One of the stories was captioned, "Sawan ka pehla somvaar."

The actress has often shared glimpses of her spiritual side on social media. From Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, Navratri and other festivals, Nia is known to celebrate the occasions with joy.

Apart from her festive celebrations, Nia recently was seen making headlines for her lifestyle updates.

The actress recently added a luxury car to her collection and has been sharing glimpses of the new purchase on her social media account.

On another note, Nia has also occasionally found herself at the centre of social media trolling over her fashion choices.

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in the comedy-drama Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment.

The actress, who rose to fame with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja, has also headlined shows such as Naagin 4, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Suhagan Chudail. Apart from fiction, she has participated in reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

–IANS

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