HM Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee for being soft on terrorists

Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his fight against terrorism, saying that since he came to power in 2014, India has responded decisively to terror attacks with actions such as surgical and air strikes.

Addressing an election rally at Tehatta in West Bengal’s Nadia district, the Home Minister accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Congress of being soft on terrorists.

"When Mamata Banerjee and the Congress government were in power, they used to feed biryani to terrorists. In 2014, when the PM Modi government came to power, an attack happened in Uri, we carried out a surgical strike; an attack happened in Pulwama, we conducted an air strike, and an attack happened in Pahalgam, we carried out Operation Sindoor and wiped out the terrorists. PM Modi has freed this country from terrorism," said HM Shah.

He once again asserted that once the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, the government would identify and remove all infiltrators or illegal citizens from the state.

"PM Modi has freed this country from Naxalism. Once the BJP government comes to power here, we will find out and drive out the infiltrators one by one. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) says, 'Why are you removing the names of infiltrators through SIR?' Didi, your time is up. On May 4th, the BJP government is coming. After the BJP's Chief Minister takes office, we will not just remove infiltrators from the voter list, but expel them from Bengal," said the Home Minister.

He also said that the new BJP government will form a separate squad to save cows and stop cow smuggling from Bengal.

"The BJP will end goonda raj and syndicate raj in West Bengal if the party comes to power in the state. We will create a separate squad to stop cow smuggling from West Bengal," said HM Shah.

He also claimed that voters have wiped out the Mamata Banerjee government in the first phase of the Assembly polls itself.

"The BJP has already won 110 seats in the first phase of polls held on April 23. The rest of the work will be done by the people in the second phase," he said.

The remaining 142 constituencies will go to the polls in the second and final phase of voting on April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.

--IANS

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