May 21, 2026 9:08 PM हिंदी

Uniforms in UP colleges will curb students' freedom: Lucknow University students

Uniforms in UP universities may curb students' freedom, says Lucknow University students

Lucknow, May 21 (IANS) Students studying in universities and colleges across Uttar Pradesh may soon have to attend classes in uniforms after Governor Anandiben Patel directed all higher educational institutions in the state to introduce compulsory dress codes.

The move is aimed at bringing discipline and uniformity across campuses, while also focussing on vocational education, student safety, and teacher accountability.

The proposal has triggered mixed reactions among students, with some expressing concerns over personal freedom and students' rights.

An LLB student at the University of Lucknow told IANS that no major public university in the country has implemented such a system so far.

"There is no major university where a uniform has been implemented so far — whether it is University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, or University of Allahabad. Even if we talk about state universities, you can look at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University or Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University — there is still no rule regarding uniforms. This would amount to limiting the fundamental rights of students, which would be wrong," the student said.

Another student said that while students would ultimately have to comply with any government order, uniforms could negatively impact freedom on campuses.

"If an order is issued, we will have to follow it, but in my opinion, uniforms would hinder students' freedom," he said.

Meanwhile, Mukul Srivastava, Professor at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Lucknow, said that no official communication has been received so far regarding the proposal.

"We came to know about the statement made by the Hon’ble Chancellor through the media. Officially, no such order has been received yet. Once the order is issued, appropriate action will be taken accordingly," he told IANS.

The proposal is expected to spark wider debate in academic circles over discipline, equality, and individual freedom in higher educational institutions across the state.

--IANS

sn/rad

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