Glen Powell speaks about weird encounter with fan who eats photos of his face

Los Angeles, May 21 (IANS) Hollywood actor Glen Powell has shared a disturbing encounter he had with a woman who eats pictures of his face.

The 37-year-old actor was stunned to learn about the antics of TikTok creator @mynameismonique, who has vowed to munch on pictures of him every day until she is cast in one of his films or TV shows as an extra, and couldn't believe such a "liability" had found her way onto the red carpet for the premiere of his movie ‘The Running Man’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor told fellow actors Harrison Ford, Riz Ahmed, Owen Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Zach Braff on The Hollywood Reporter roundtable, "There’s a woman in London who has been printing out pictures of my face for the last 80 days and has eaten my face every day. Literally will eat my face until I give her a role in a movie”.

He further mentioned, “I didn’t know this was a thing until it was described to me while I was on the red carpet. They’re like, 'Hey, the girl that eats your face is on the red carpet’. I go, 'What are you talking about?'”.

Zach asked, "How did she get red carpet access?!" Glen replied, "That’s what I was like. 'Guys, come on, this is a real liability’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, and that wasn't the Chad Powers star's only unsettling experience with a fan.

He said, "I did have somebody ask me to sign a photo that was like a family photo that there’s no way they would have access to. So, I’m sitting there like, “Where did you get that?”.

Riz said, "That’s scary”. Owen added, "Whoa, you’ve had some really chilling encounters”. Elsewhere during the discussion, Glen opened up about how freeing it was to go out in public wearing his Chad Powers prosthetics, but insisted it won't become a "lifestyle" for him.

He said, "There’s something really fun about it, you’re putting on prosthetics and doing something a little crazy. The buy-in of the show is kind of wild, but there’s something, as an actor, about the freedom of getting away from your face for a bit and just really, really swinging for something. But it’s not going to be a lifestyle. You’re not going to see me go off the reservation and full method”.

Monique, who began her challenge in June 2025, shared a video of herself meeting Glen on her TikTok account last November as he walked down the red carpet. After the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor signed a photo for her, she took a bite out of it, and Glen then looked to the camera and said, "This is savage”.

The 37-year-old actor was stunned to learn about the antics of TikTok creator @mynameismonique, who has vowed to munch on pictures of him every day until she is cast in one of his films or TV shows as an extra, and couldn't believe such a "liability" had found her way onto the red carpet for the premiere of his movie ‘The Running Man’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor told fellow actors Harrison Ford, Riz Ahmed, Owen Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Zach Braff on The Hollywood Reporter roundtable, "There’s a woman in London who has been printing out pictures of my face for the last 80 days and has eaten my face every day. Literally will eat my face until I give her a role in a movie”.

He further mentioned, “I didn’t know this was a thing until it was described to me while I was on the red carpet. They’re like, 'Hey, the girl that eats your face is on the red carpet’. I go, 'What are you talking about?'”.

Zach asked, "How did she get red carpet access?!" Glen replied, "That’s what I was like. 'Guys, come on, this is a real liability’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, and that wasn't the Chad Powers star's only unsettling experience with a fan.

He said, "I did have somebody ask me to sign a photo that was like a family photo that there’s no way they would have access to. So, I’m sitting there like, “Where did you get that?”.

Riz said, "That’s scary”. Owen added, "Whoa, you’ve had some really chilling encounters”. Elsewhere during the discussion, Glen opened up about how freeing it was to go out in public wearing his Chad Powers prosthetics, but insisted it won't become a "lifestyle" for him.

He said, "There’s something really fun about it, you’re putting on prosthetics and doing something a little crazy. The buy-in of the show is kind of wild, but there’s something, as an actor, about the freedom of getting away from your face for a bit and just really, really swinging for something. But it’s not going to be a lifestyle. You’re not going to see me go off the reservation and full method”.

Monique, who began her challenge in June 2025, shared a video of herself meeting Glen on her TikTok account last November as he walked down the red carpet. After the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor signed a photo for her, she took a bite out of it, and Glen then looked to the camera and said, "This is savage”.

--IANS

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--IANS

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