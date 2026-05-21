Kiran More oversees successful BRPL Delhi NCR trials amid overwhelming participation

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Thousands of players turned up to showcase their talent as the Beyond Reach Premier League (BRPL) successfully concluded its Delhi-NCR trials on May 20 and 21 at Trident Cricket Academy, near Hi-Tech World School, Ghaziabad, witnessing tremendous enthusiasm and participation from aspiring cricketers across Delhi-NCR and nearby regions.

The two-day trials saw young, talented players turning up to showcase their talent as BRPL continued their mission of identifying and nurturing grassroots tennis-ball cricket talent from across the country.

Former Indian wicketkeeper and BRPL league commissioner, Kiran More, oversaw the trials and closely monitored the performances of participating players during the selection process.

Players were assessed across multiple skill parameters, including batting, bowling, fielding, fitness, temperament, and match awareness, as BRPL focused on identifying promising talent capable of excelling in a professionally structured tennis-ball cricket environment.

Speaking after the successful completion of the trials, Sushil Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO of Beyond Reach Premier League (BRPL), said: “The response we received during the Delhi trials was truly overwhelming. It was inspiring to witness the passion, energy, and commitment shown by players who travelled from different parts of Delhi-NCR and nearby regions to participate. This is exactly the kind of cricketing ecosystem we want to build through BRPL.”

Speaking about the trials, Kiran More said, “It was great to see such strong participation and enthusiasm among players during the BRPL Delhi trials. There is immense raw talent at the grassroots level, and platforms like BRPL can play a very important role in giving these players direction, exposure, and confidence. Several players displayed impressive skills and a strong hunger to perform.”

The Beyond Reach Premier League has been launched with the vision of transforming tennis-ball cricket into a professionally managed sporting ecosystem by combining structured tournaments, competitive exposure, digital visibility, and professional management.

With participation open to players from across India, BRPL aims to strengthen grassroots cricket and provide aspiring cricketers with opportunities to progress through an organised and competitive platform.

--IANS

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