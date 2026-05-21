May 21, 2026 11:06 PM हिंदी

Mick Jagger to star in ‘Three Incestuous Sisters’ alongside Josh O’Connor, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley

Mick Jagger to star in ‘Three Incestuous Sisters’ alongside Josh O’Connor, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley

Los Angeles, May 21 (IANS) The Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger is set to share the screen with Dakota Johnson, Josh O’Connor, Saoirse Ronan, Jessie Buckley and Isabella Rossellini in the upcoming film helmed by Italian director Alice Rohrwacher.

The film is a screen adaptation of U.S. author Audrey Niffenegger’s novel ‘Three Incestuous Sisters’, reports ‘Variety’.

The Rolling Stones frontman touched down in a helicopter earlier this week on the volcanic island of Stromboli, off the coast of Sicily, where Rohrwacher’s gothic drama is shooting, according to an inside source who confirmed Italian press reports.

As per ‘Variety’, he is staying in a villa on the island where Isabella Rossellini’s father, Roberto Rossellini, famously began his scandalous affair with her mother Ingrid Bergman on the set of his film by the same title in 1949.

As per ‘Variety’, ‘Three Incestuous Sisters’ marks the first English-language feature by Rohrwacher who is a two-time Cannes prizewinner with ‘The Wonders’ and ‘Happy as Lazzaro’.

The film is based on Niffenegger’s illustrated gothic novel about three sisters living in isolation, whose relationship is disrupted by the arrival of a lighthouse keeper’s son. Other plot details are being kept under wraps.

Mick Jagger’s standout acting roles comprise his debut in Donald Cammell and Nicolas Roeg’s ‘Performance’, in which he toyed with his public persona playing a burned-out, decadent rock star; a ruthless corporate mercenary in Geoff Murphy’s 1992 sci-fi flop ‘Freejack’, which is now a cult-classic, a drag queen in Sean Mathias’s 2015 ‘Bent’, a jaded business exec running an escort agency in George Hickenlooper’s ‘The Man From Elysian Fields’, and, more recently, a reclusive art collector in Italian director Giuseppe Capotondi’s 2019 noir ‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’ that bowed from Venice.

--IANS

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