May 21, 2026 11:06 PM हिंदी

Rami Malek was reluctant to work in gay drama ‘The Man I Love’

Rami Malek was reluctant to work in gay drama ‘The Man I Love’

Los Angeles, May 21 (IANS) Hollywood actor Rami Malek wanted to collaborate with Ira Sachs for some time. The actor even went as far as asking his representatives to get him a meeting with the filmmaker.

However, when he got the script for Sachs’ next movie, ‘The Man I Love’, about a New York theater performer navigating life, love and his devotion to his art after being diagnosed with AIDS, Malek admits he hesitated at first, because he was fresh from his Oscar-winning portrayal of Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, reports ‘Variety’.

“When I read the script, I said, ‘I can’t do this. There’s too many similarities. It could be problematic’”,the actor said at a press conference following the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

He continued, “There was a certain sense of fear. I started to really think about what I was afraid of. Was it the similarities? Was it the singing? Was it what was going on in the period? I knew I had to address the fear. If there’s anything Freddie taught me, it was [to] address the fear”.

As per ‘Variety’, the actor contemplated what to do but, he kept in mind that Sachs “makes unique cinema unlike any other”.

He further mentioned, “I knew I was in extraordinary hands, and that if he was choosing me, I could rely on him. Not only to depend on him throughout the film, but to elevate it, to push myself, to force myself to race into that fire”.

“When I raced into it, I started to discover that these men were similar, but they were also worlds apart”, he added.

Playing Jimmy in ‘The Man I Love’ would require him to sing on camera again. But those intimate performances weren’t like playing the Queen frontman playing to crowds of thousands in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

'Chand Mera Dil' - Love so deep that it will ruin you! Watch Ananya & Lakshya deliver their most emotionally raw performances

'Chand Mera Dil' - Love so deep that it will ruin you! Watch Ananya & Lakshya deliver their most emotionally raw performances

Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) declares elected office-bearers after Supreme Court vacates stay on results

JKCA declares elected office-bearers after Supreme Court vacates stay on results

Traditional crafts receiving global respect under Modi govt, says Odisha artist

Traditional crafts receiving global respect under Modi govt, says Odisha artist

India’s BRICS presidency to help shape stable, inclusive and pragmatic international order: Experts

India’s BRICS presidency to help shape stable, inclusive and pragmatic international order: Experts

Conducive Ranchi weather a big boost to confidence, say top athletes ahead of the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competitions starting in Ranchi on Friday. Photo credit: AFI

Conducive Ranchi weather a big boost to confidence, say top athletes ahead of Sr National Athletics

Vande Mataram in Bengal madrasas: BJP's Praveen Khandelwal hails move, Muslim leader Barelvi says should be decided by people

Vande Mataram in Bengal madrasas: BJP's Praveen Khandelwal hails move, Muslim leader Barelvi says should be decided by people

Mukund Sasikumar loses to Alastair Gray as Indian challenge ends in singles section of the SM Krishna Memorial Open Tennis Championship at the SM Krishna Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo credit: KSLTA

SM Krishna Memorial Open: Mukund loses as Indian challenge ends in singles

Really happy with five fifties in a row, but a lot of work to do, says B Sai Sudharsan after helping Gujarat Titans post 229/3 against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Really happy with five fifties in a row, but a lot of work to do, says Sudharsan

B. Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler smash fifties, power Gujarat Titans to 229/4 against Chennai Super Kings in their final league stage clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Sudharsan, Gill, Buttler smash fifties, power GT to 229/4 against CSK

Gujarat: Surat tribal youth aspire to join Army, Sainik schools shaping their dreams (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: Surat tribal youth aspire to join Army, Sainik schools shaping their dreams