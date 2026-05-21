Gujarat’s tourist guide initiative boosts jobs, enriches visitor experience at Statue of Unity

Narmada (Gujarat), May 21 (IANS) Gujarat’s tourist guide training initiative is creating employment opportunities for local youth while significantly enhancing the visitor experience at the Statue of Unity and other key attractions in Ekta Nagar.

With professionally trained guides now deployed across major tourist sites, visitors are receiving detailed information about the world's tallest statue and nearby attractions such as the Jungle Safari, Miyawaki Forest and Arogya Van, making their trips more engaging and informative.

Earlier, many tourists visiting the region struggled to access proper information about the attractions.

The state government's initiative has helped bridge that gap by training local youth as professional tourist guides.

Tourists have welcomed the move, saying the guides explain the history, importance, and unique features of each attraction in a simple and interactive manner.

Dimple, a tourist visiting the Statue of Unity, said the initiative has improved the overall travel experience.

"There are trained guides at the Statue of Unity, Jungle Safari, Miyawaki Forest and Arogya Van who explain everything very well. They provide information in a simple language and even explain medicinal plants in detail," she said.

The initiative is part of the Gujarat government's broader push to strengthen tourism infrastructure and generate employment through skill development.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has declared 2026 as 'Gujarat Tourism Year' and launched a programme to train nearly 1,000 tourist guides.

As part of the programme, around 150 trained guides have already been deployed at the Statue of Unity, creating livelihood opportunities for youth from Ekta Nagar and nearby villages.

Mahendra Tadvi, a trained tourist guide, said the free training programme has boosted the confidence and communication skills of local youth.

"The Statue of Unity Authority provided us with free training and practical exposure at different project sites. It improved our language and communication skills and also brought financial stability to our families," he added.

Apart from hospitality and tourist interaction, guides are being trained in Hindi, English and Gujarati to communicate effectively with visitors from across the country.

Officials said the programme aims to create a skilled workforce for Gujarat's rapidly growing tourism sector while ensuring tourists receive professional assistance at major destinations.

The initiative has also been extended to heritage sites such as Dholavira and Lothal, along with several religious destinations across the state.

Officials said the programme will further strengthen tourism while creating sustainable employment opportunities for local communities.

--IANS

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