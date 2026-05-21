May 21, 2026 11:06 PM हिंदी

Taiwan remains central fault line in US-China relations: Report

Taiwan remains central fault line in US-China relations: Report (File Image)

Brussels, May 21 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping’s warning that Taiwan could lead to “clashes and even conflicts” and place relations in “great jeopardy” during his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Beijing was not mere rhetoric, a report has stated.

As missteps in arms transfers, diplomatic recognition or military manoeuvres could trigger escalation amid little clarity in international law.

Jinping’s remarks were not a fresh warning but rather underscoring the fundamental reality of US-China relations: "beneath every summit, every trade negotiation, and every climate pledge lies the unresolved question of Taiwan,” Khedroob Thondup wrote in the European Times

He said that the issue remains the enduring fault line that keeps tensions constantly simmering beneath the surface.

“The United States’ ‘One China’ policy, born of the Nixon-Mao rapprochement in the 1970s and later formalised through the three US-China communiques, the 1979 normalisation of relations, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances, deliberately left Taiwan’s status ambiguous. Washington acknowledged Beijing’s position but did not endorse it, while maintaining robust unofficial ties with Taipei. This ambiguity was meant to stabilise relations, but in practice it institutionalised uncertainty,” Thondup stated.

“Xi’s warning to Trump echoes the language of successive Chinese leaders before him. Taiwan is the 'core of core interests'. For Beijing, sovereignty is non-negotiable; for Washington, credibility in Asia requires resisting coercion,” it added.

According to the expert, there are several reasons that keep Taiwan at the centre of global politics.

"Starting with its geostrategic position, Taiwan sits astride the first island chain, a maritime barrier critical to US and allied defence planning. Its semiconductor industry makes it indispensable to global supply chains. Also, it has domestic legitimacy in China," he stated.

Thondup highlighted that the Chinese Communist Party has linked its legitimacy to eventual “reunification” with Taiwan, adding that any perception of weakness on the issue risks internal instability.

He further noted that Taiwan is central to US alliance credibility, with Washington’s commitments to Tokyo, Seoul, and Canberra being judged by its resolve on Taiwan. Any sign of retreat, he said, would send shock waves across the Indo-Pacific.

“Summits between Washington and Beijing follow a familiar choreography; trade concessions, military hotlines, or climate cooperation are announced, but Taiwan remains the shadow issue. Xi’s blunt words to Trump underscore that beneath the surface of cooperation lies a contest over sovereignty and legitimacy,” Thondup stated.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

India is a 'great partner','great ally', trip to focus on energy, quad: Rubio

India is a 'great partner','great ally', trip to focus on energy, quad: Rubio

'Chand Mera Dil' - Love so deep that it will ruin you! Watch Ananya & Lakshya deliver their most emotionally raw performances

'Chand Mera Dil' - Love so deep that it will ruin you! Watch Ananya & Lakshya deliver their most emotionally raw performances

Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) declares elected office-bearers after Supreme Court vacates stay on results

JKCA declares elected office-bearers after Supreme Court vacates stay on results

Traditional crafts receiving global respect under Modi govt, says Odisha artist

Traditional crafts receiving global respect under Modi govt, says Odisha artist

India’s BRICS presidency to help shape stable, inclusive and pragmatic international order: Experts

India’s BRICS presidency to help shape stable, inclusive and pragmatic international order: Experts

Conducive Ranchi weather a big boost to confidence, say top athletes ahead of the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competitions starting in Ranchi on Friday. Photo credit: AFI

Conducive Ranchi weather a big boost to confidence, say top athletes ahead of Sr National Athletics

Vande Mataram in Bengal madrasas: BJP's Praveen Khandelwal hails move, Muslim leader Barelvi says should be decided by people

Vande Mataram in Bengal madrasas: BJP's Praveen Khandelwal hails move, Muslim leader Barelvi says should be decided by people

Mukund Sasikumar loses to Alastair Gray as Indian challenge ends in singles section of the SM Krishna Memorial Open Tennis Championship at the SM Krishna Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo credit: KSLTA

SM Krishna Memorial Open: Mukund loses as Indian challenge ends in singles

Really happy with five fifties in a row, but a lot of work to do, says B Sai Sudharsan after helping Gujarat Titans post 229/3 against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Really happy with five fifties in a row, but a lot of work to do, says Sudharsan

B. Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler smash fifties, power Gujarat Titans to 229/4 against Chennai Super Kings in their final league stage clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Sudharsan, Gill, Buttler smash fifties, power GT to 229/4 against CSK