May 21, 2026 11:04 PM हिंदी

Cyprus President arrives in New Delhi for second leg of India visit

Cyprus President arrives in New Delhi for second leg of India visit

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, as part of his ongoing four-day State Visit to India.

"Warm welcome to President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus as he arrives in New Delhi following the Mumbai leg of his visit. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour and was warmly received by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Ajay Tamta,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X.

According to the MEA, the visit builds on the momentum generated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Cyprus in June 2025 and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthening the India-Cyprus partnership.

“Delighted and honoured to arrive in New Delhi for the second part of my State Visit to India. Together, we paved a path. With strategic vision, for an evolving partnership that delivers for Cyprus and India.From security and defence to technology, innovation, maritime cooperation and economic connectivity. And which enhances cooperation and connectivity with Europe and the Middle East.” Christodoulides wrote on X upon his arrival in New Delhi.

He also said that he is looking forward to the meeting with PM Modi on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Christodoulides, along with NSE Chairman Srinivas Injeti and NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, rang the NSE India bell in Mumbai.

“The visit also included a tour of the NSE premises, followed by engaging discussions with our leadership team on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring avenues for deeper collaboration,” NSE India wrote on X.

In New Delhi, Christodoulides will call on President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host an official banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will call on President Christodoulides on Friday morning ahead of his meeting with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House.

Christodoulides has termed his State Visit to India as "very important", asserting that it marks a crucial point in further strengthening the "already excellent" ties between both nations.

–IANS

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